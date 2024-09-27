Target shoppers spark outrage after making Halloween ‘boo baskets’ for customers

Social media users have started to create ‘boo baskets’ at Target – but retail workers have to put each item back if someone doesn’t buy the Halloween-inspired gift.

With Halloween soon approaching, those who celebrate spooky season have taken it upon themselves to help others enjoy the festivities.

In doing so, shoppers are putting together ‘boo baskets’ at Target and leaving them in random aisles for other customers to find.

The boo baskets are typically full of orange and black decorations, silly costume attire, Halloween candies, and candles with fall-inspired scents.

Article continues after ad

Despite the trend taking over TikTok, it’s sparked a debate among Halloween enthusiasts and those who work in retail.

After TikTok user Amber Rose shared a video where she put together several boo baskets and placed them around her local Target, viewers noted that it was unfair to employees because they had to put each item from the spooky basket back, resulting in more tedious work for them.

Article continues after ad

One viewer claiming to work in retail shared their thoughts on the trend, saying, “Can we not? Like yeah, it’s cute, but as a person who works in a store, if we see it we have to put it all back and it just gives us more work… please stop.”

Article continues after ad

Another added, “It just sucks, because if someone doesn’t buy them before the end of the day, they have to put everything back.”

Others, though, commented on what a good idea the trend was after TikToker Caryssa shared her viral video coming across self-made boo baskets at Target.

“I think it’s genius tbh,” wrote one. “This is so cute,” said another.

One viewer even suggested Target start selling their own boo baskets. “Target should actually sell these tho. Like, it’s popular enough that people would buy the entire thing.”

Article continues after ad

For all those who want to show their love for Halloween in other ways, TikTok has plenty of trends like cooking your favorite cozy dish for the cooler weather or creating a spooky makeup look.

Article continues after ad

There are even meme-inspired Halloween costumes that social media users can dress as come October 31.