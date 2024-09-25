TikToker goes viral after car crashes into restaurant while filming mukbang

Several people were injured from a car crashing into a restaurant, which one TikToker caught on camera.

TikTok user Kyra was attempting to film a mukbang in O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar in Columbus, OH when a car crashed into the eatery.

The accident occurred on Sunday, September 22. Though Kyra and those dining with her were safe from harm, during her viral TikTok, debris from the crash could be seen flying across the camera.

“POV: you were recording a mukbang when a car crashes through the restaurant,” she described her clip, which amassed over 17M views.

Shocked, the TikToker could also be heard screaming “Oh my god!” and asking customers if they were ok. Viewers of the viral moment were also baffled by the accident and commented on how “traumatizing” it must have been.

Footage of the accident showed that around 6:30 PM, the driver drove through glass doors that led into the restaurant’s “to-go” area. One hour later, the vehicle was removed from the scene.

According to the COO of the chain restaurant, Clint Lautenschleger, thirteen people were injured. Jim Birswell, Violet Township Fire Department Battalion Chief, added that some injuries were “traumas,” though he did not have exact details.

Following the shocking incident, Lautenschleger released a statement detailing his gratitude for the safety of all those affected by the crash.

“On Sunday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m. a guest crashed into the O’Charley’s Restaurant located at 2272 Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Road. Thirteen people were transported to the hospital, though we are grateful to say, none with life-threatening injuries.

“The restaurant has been closed and will remain closed until we can fully assess and address the damage. We are incredibly thankful for the first responders who were on the scene quickly and our associates who handled themselves admirably in the situation. We will continue to cooperate with local authorities as they investigate and determine next steps,” he said.

This isn’t the first car accident to go viral this September, either. Earlier this month, a man stole a tow truck in Brooklyn, NY, and crashed into multiple vehicles as he fled. Not only did he wreck cars along the way, but he also caused damage to his own vehicle, as it was halfway attached to the tow truck when he took off with it.