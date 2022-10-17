TikTok unveils new 18+ safety features and live stream age restrictions

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

TikTok has announced it is increasing the age requirement to host a live stream, along with other safety features.

TikTok’s live streaming capabilities, also known simply as LIVE, allow creators to interact with their fans directly rather than relying on a pre-planned video.

These are particularly popular with those creators who do discussion and opinion content, where they can talk to fans about the sorts of topics that they may not have planned to discuss in upcoming videos.

The platform is continuing to make improvements to the LIVE experience, as they announced brand new features coming to TikTok.

In a blog post on October 17, TikTok revealed some new safety features to make the live streaming experience more enjoyable.

Most notably, TikTok will be raising the minimum age requirement to host a LIVE from 16 to 18. This new requirement will go into effect on November 23.

This age requirement will also apply to the community members, as only teens aged 16 and above will be able to access direct messaging and only those 18 and older will be able to send gifts or use monetization features.

Unsplash: Olivier Bergeron .Twitch is a popular destination for live-streamed content… but platforms like TikTok and Instagram are also joining the fray.

Though some may balk at the new age requirements, TikTok is also implementing new safety features for streamers, such as a new way to ensure LIVE only reaches adult audiences. The platform is also bolstering the keyword filtering tool on livestreams.

However, in exciting new features, TikTok has also announced that it is upgrading the Multi-Guest feature to allow up to five guests in one live stream.

Creators will also get access to a variety of settings, such as the ability to add effects and add new moderators during the stream.