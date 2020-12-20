Logo
TikTok star Sabrina Quesada responds as cheating scandals escalate

Published: 20/Dec/2020 19:50

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Sabrina Quesada

As the dust settles around Sabrina Quesada allegedly “cheating” on boyfriend Cooper Noriega, her former friend, Valeria Arguelles, has come out with some accusations of her own.

Since AwesomenessTV’s show “Next Influencer” showed contestants Quesada and Julian Jara get closer and closer — with the two even sharing a kiss — the young TikTok star has faced a lot of backlash for allegedly “cheating” on her boyfriend Cooper.

Although both Quesada and Noreiga have hit back at the claims — noting that the show is pre-recorded — it looks like the drama won’t stop coming for the young starlet, as her former friend and fellow TikToker Arguelles announced that she was ending her friendship with Sabrina after she found out she had a romantic history with Arguelle’s boyfriend Ignacio Cubeddu.

In a video broadcast on her Instagram Live, Arguelles elaborated on why she had decided to cut ties with Quesada: “She didn’t even tell me herself,” Valeria explained. “I had to find out from people on the show [Next Influencer] — people on the show knew first.”


Following this revelation, Igancio contacted TikTokRoom to explain his side of the story, saying: “What happened between me and Sabrina was months and months before me and Valeria met […] Should I have told Valeria? Possibly, I understand her point.”

Justifying his decision to keep it quiet, he continued: “As a man, I don’t need to be yapping about my intimacy with women.”

It didn’t take long for Arguelles to respond to her ex-boyfriends statement. In a comment directed to him,  she said on Instagram: “You didn’t tell me that you f****d my best friend, but I’m playing the victim, right?”

Quesada herself also commented on the post, giving her side of the story: “This [sleeping with Igancio] happened when I was a sophomore in high school, before I knew Valeria, before I was with Igancio, and before I was on social media. I’ve reached out to her and apologized for not telling her it happened sooner, but it’s my intimate life that she’s putting on the internet.”

Taking the opportunity to defend herself against some of the other allegations against her, Sabrina added: “I have never done ANYTHING with someone who was in a relationship.”

Twitch streamer goes viral with genius mirror trick that confuses viewers

Published: 20/Dec/2020 17:58

by Luke Edwards
TurkeeDurkee

Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all? The answer could well be a small Twitch streamer called TurkeeDurkee, whose bizarrely clever mirror sketch has gone viral.

Facecams very rarely serve a purpose beyond showing you a streamer’s reaction. However, one streamer has taken its use to a whole new level in this hilarious mirror sketch, which left viewers completely perplexed.

TurkeeDurkee is a smaller Twitch streamer with just over 500 followers. So, while you might expect streamers with a larger following to have better production value, his content shows that it’s not so much about the size of your channel, but what you choose to do with it.

He regularly experiments with wacky styles of video editing that involves using duplicates of himself appearing on screen to produce bizarre sketches. This latest gag, which has gone viral, is one of the smartest you’ll see today.

In the video, you’d think at first that the mirror isn’t placed there for any reason beyond showing a different angle of his head. But it’s then revealed it’s actually his alter-ego, representing his deepest insecurities.

After he’s roasted by playing a “kiddies game” like Minecraft, he removes the mirror from his room. It’s possible this mirror sketch is at least partly inspired by DrDisrespect, who is well-known for his one-to-one chats with his magic mirror.

This isn’t the first time he’s gone viral for this kind of duplication sketch. He did a similar sketch back in August where he teased viewers about what was hiding behind his door, only to reveal… well, we won’t spoil the video for you, but you can probably take a good guess.

While he might be overly keen on ripping on Minecraft in this latest clip, TurkeeDurkee is a variety streamer and aerospace engineer, who claims to have gotten the most use out of his academic qualifications when playing Kerbal Space Program.

And even though he’s not the most frequent streamer, nor the most popular in terms of numbers, with high-quality production and genius gags like these, this might not be the last time TurkeeDurkee goes viral.