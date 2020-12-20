TikTok star Sabrina Quesada responds as cheating scandals escalate

As the dust settles around Sabrina Quesada allegedly “cheating” on boyfriend Cooper Noriega, her former friend, Valeria Arguelles, has come out with some accusations of her own.

Since AwesomenessTV’s show “Next Influencer” showed contestants Quesada and Julian Jara get closer and closer — with the two even sharing a kiss — the young TikTok star has faced a lot of backlash for allegedly “cheating” on her boyfriend Cooper.

Although both Quesada and Noreiga have hit back at the claims — noting that the show is pre-recorded — it looks like the drama won’t stop coming for the young starlet, as her former friend and fellow TikToker Arguelles announced that she was ending her friendship with Sabrina after she found out she had a romantic history with Arguelle’s boyfriend Ignacio Cubeddu.

In a video broadcast on her Instagram Live, Arguelles elaborated on why she had decided to cut ties with Quesada: “She didn’t even tell me herself,” Valeria explained. “I had to find out from people on the show [Next Influencer] — people on the show knew first.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)



Following this revelation, Igancio contacted TikTokRoom to explain his side of the story, saying: “What happened between me and Sabrina was months and months before me and Valeria met […] Should I have told Valeria? Possibly, I understand her point.”

Justifying his decision to keep it quiet, he continued: “As a man, I don’t need to be yapping about my intimacy with women.”

Read More: Jorge Garay returns to TikTok

It didn’t take long for Arguelles to respond to her ex-boyfriends statement. In a comment directed to him, she said on Instagram: “You didn’t tell me that you f****d my best friend, but I’m playing the victim, right?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

Quesada herself also commented on the post, giving her side of the story: “This [sleeping with Igancio] happened when I was a sophomore in high school, before I knew Valeria, before I was with Igancio, and before I was on social media. I’ve reached out to her and apologized for not telling her it happened sooner, but it’s my intimate life that she’s putting on the internet.”

Read More: Twitch streamer goes viral

Taking the opportunity to defend herself against some of the other allegations against her, Sabrina added: “I have never done ANYTHING with someone who was in a relationship.”