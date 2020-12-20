Twitch streamer goes viral with genius mirror trick that confuses viewers

Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all? The answer could well be a small Twitch streamer called TurkeeDurkee, whose bizarrely clever mirror sketch has gone viral.

Facecams very rarely serve a purpose beyond showing you a streamer’s reaction. However, one streamer has taken its use to a whole new level in this hilarious mirror sketch, which left viewers completely perplexed.

TurkeeDurkee is a smaller Twitch streamer with just over 500 followers. So, while you might expect streamers with a larger following to have better production value, his content shows that it’s not so much about the size of your channel, but what you choose to do with it.

He regularly experiments with wacky styles of video editing that involves using duplicates of himself appearing on screen to produce bizarre sketches. This latest gag, which has gone viral, is one of the smartest you’ll see today.

In the video, you’d think at first that the mirror isn’t placed there for any reason beyond showing a different angle of his head. But it’s then revealed it’s actually his alter-ego, representing his deepest insecurities.

After he’s roasted by playing a “kiddies game” like Minecraft, he removes the mirror from his room. It’s possible this mirror sketch is at least partly inspired by DrDisrespect, who is well-known for his one-to-one chats with his magic mirror.

This isn’t the first time he’s gone viral for this kind of duplication sketch. He did a similar sketch back in August where he teased viewers about what was hiding behind his door, only to reveal… well, we won’t spoil the video for you, but you can probably take a good guess.

While he might be overly keen on ripping on Minecraft in this latest clip, TurkeeDurkee is a variety streamer and aerospace engineer, who claims to have gotten the most use out of his academic qualifications when playing Kerbal Space Program.

And even though he’s not the most frequent streamer, nor the most popular in terms of numbers, with high-quality production and genius gags like these, this might not be the last time TurkeeDurkee goes viral.