Twitch streamer goes viral with genius mirror trick that confuses viewers

Published: 20/Dec/2020 17:58

by Luke Edwards
Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all? The answer could well be a small Twitch streamer called TurkeeDurkee, whose bizarrely clever mirror sketch has gone viral.

Facecams very rarely serve a purpose beyond showing you a streamer’s reaction. However, one streamer has taken its use to a whole new level in this hilarious mirror sketch, which left viewers completely perplexed.

TurkeeDurkee is a smaller Twitch streamer with just over 500 followers. So, while you might expect streamers with a larger following to have better production value, his content shows that it’s not so much about the size of your channel, but what you choose to do with it.

He regularly experiments with wacky styles of video editing that involves using duplicates of himself appearing on screen to produce bizarre sketches. This latest gag, which has gone viral, is one of the smartest you’ll see today.

In the video, you’d think at first that the mirror isn’t placed there for any reason beyond showing a different angle of his head. But it’s then revealed it’s actually his alter-ego, representing his deepest insecurities.

After he’s roasted by playing a “kiddies game” like Minecraft, he removes the mirror from his room. It’s possible this mirror sketch is at least partly inspired by DrDisrespect, who is well-known for his one-to-one chats with his magic mirror.

This isn’t the first time he’s gone viral for this kind of duplication sketch. He did a similar sketch back in August where he teased viewers about what was hiding behind his door, only to reveal… well, we won’t spoil the video for you, but you can probably take a good guess.

While he might be overly keen on ripping on Minecraft in this latest clip, TurkeeDurkee is a variety streamer and aerospace engineer, who claims to have gotten the most use out of his academic qualifications when playing Kerbal Space Program.

And even though he’s not the most frequent streamer, nor the most popular in terms of numbers, with high-quality production and genius gags like these, this might not be the last time TurkeeDurkee goes viral.

Fortnite star Benjyfishy reveals massive weight loss progress

Published: 20/Dec/2020 17:40

by Joe Craven
Benjyfishy
Benjamin ‘Benjyfishy’ Fish, Fortnite professional for NRG and Twitch star, has shared images of his incredible weight loss progress, explaining how he has made the changes and just how much weight he has lost. 

Benjyfishy has, like many young Fortnite professionals, been catapulted into esports stardom off the back of his incredible talent for Epic Games’ battle royale.

Despite only being 13 years old at the time of Fortnite’s release, Benjy quickly realized he had a natural flair for Fortnite, and has grown an immense following off the back of it.

At the time of writing, the now 16-year-old sits at 1.3 million Twitter followers and approximately double that in Twitch followers. While many fans are interested in the young British streamer for his talents on Fortnite, he has recently shared a health update, revealing that he has lost over 20kg in the past few months.

Twitter: Benjyfishy
Epic Games
Benjyfishy was in attendance at the Fortnite World Cup back in the summer of 2019.

“Posted on Instagram but thought [I] would post on here as well, 20 KG down,” he tweeted. Attached to the tweet was an image of Benjy stood in front of a Christmas tree, roughly 44lbs lighter.

He followed it up by thanking fans for their support, and explaining that he wants to continue on his health grind. “Thanks for all the love,” he said. “[I’ve] been working out for the past year and a bit but only started taking [it] seriously past 3 months. [Also] eating less etc, still much more work to be done though.”

Many prominent Fortnite creators were quick to congratulate Benjy for his hard work, including CouRage, NickEh30 and Avery. Similarly, Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff said: “Proud of ya lil bro, that’s not an easy task. Keep grinding.”

Only Benjy knows what he’s aiming for in terms of his health, but the 16-year-old is an example to many that hard work, however you choose to direct it, will lead to serious progress.