Sabrina Quesada denies cheating rumors after “Next Influencer” episode

Published: 14/Dec/2020 23:49

by Virginia Glaze
Sabrina Quesada denies cheating allegations
YouTube: Awesomeness TV

Popular social media mogul Sabrina Quesada has denied allegations of cheating on current boyfriend and TikTok star Cooper Noriega while filming the YouTube reality show ‘Next Influencer.’

Sabrina Quesada is an 18-year-old influencer with over two million followers on TikTok. Boasting her own merch line and hailing from the ‘Not a Content House’ collective, she’s already well on her way to internet stardom; but it seems that she’s been met with a major scandal, instead.

Quesada took part in YouTuber Alex Warren’s ‘Next Influencer’ reality show, the latest episode of which has caused quite a stir online after she was seen kissing influencer Julian Jara — a guy who is not her current boyfriend.

Cheating rumors quickly spread online, with many noting that Quesada is actually dating TikToker Cooper Noriega, leading to a full-on dramageddon for the star.

However, Quesada has since denied the allegations in a series of social media posts, claiming that she hadn’t begun talking to her current boo until the show was almost done filming.

“Lol I did not cheat on Coop,” Sabrina wrote in a Tweet. “The show is pre-filmed and it’s a SHOW. Don’t take everything that happens on it so seriously, because I’ve been acting for years and I know how to do it well.”

Quesada denies allegations of cheating.

Still, it doesn’t seem that her explanation appeased critics, who claimed that she was lying; but a subsequent statement from Cooper himself may have put a stop to the madness.

Cooper likewise denied the cheating allegations.

A rough translation of the Spanish tweet calls Sabrina’s critics clout chasers, and states that he and Quesada weren’t even talking at the time that the kiss was caught on camera — an allegation made popular by influencers ‘the Jara Twins,’ who Sabrina hit out in another Tweet.

“I’m not gonna stand for two guys using my name and twisting the truth for attention,” she wrote. “I’m not a cheater, I’ve been cheated on more times than i can count and I’m not that type of person. The show was shot in early October, and the videos and pictures posted of me are out of context.”

While it doesn’t look like the criticism is stopping anytime soon, both Quesada and Noriega are adamant that things are being blown out of proportion after a clip from an internet show took the TikTok world by storm.

Entertainment

Small streamer breaks down in tears after insane donation from Mr Beast

Published: 14/Dec/2020 19:30 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 19:51

by Virginia Glaze
Mr Beast brings small Twitch streamer to tears
YouTube: MrBeast Gaming

MrBeast

YouTube star and internet philanthropist Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is back at it again with his classic streamer donation videos — and this time, he sent an unsuspected IRL broadcaster into tears.

While Mr Beast is known for such stunts as opening “free banks,” handing out suitcases of money on college campuses, and awarding thousands of dollars to contestants for standing in a circle for 24 hours, the current health crisis has made his usual antics a bit difficult.

Thus, it seems the online superstar has had to find another avenue for his charitable ventures by going back to one of his old-school tactics: donating to small-time Twitch streamers.

This time, Donaldson set out to find broadcasters with a grand total of 0 viewers, with a whopping $50,000 to give away.

While he surprised his first lucky streamer with $10,000, the broadcaster hadn’t turned on his donation notifications — but it wasn’t long before Mr Beast found an IRL streamer perusing aisles at the grocery store who couldn’t seem to believe the $2,000 amount she received.

“No!” She exclaimed, laughing in disbelief. “That’s not Mr Beast, right? That cannot be him! Excuse me? That’s not real, right?”

Mr Beast donates to Twitch streamers
YouTube: MrBeast Gaming
Mr Beast donated a whopping $50,000 to small Twitch streamers, leaving one broadcaster in tears.

The streamer then began to cry, leading Mr Beast to send yet another massive donation her way, with one simple instruction: “Buy that Danish.”

The YouTuber sent an additional $5,000 to the Russia-based streamer, who began skipping through the store in happiness; but it seems she wasn’t merely a broadcaster.

“I’m gonna build educational games now,” she revealed. “That’s why I started streaming. I wanted to try to educate people.”

Luckily, she did end up buying the Danish — a small price to pay for a huge jumpstart in her dreams of building educational video games.

While Mr Beast once said he was completely through with his donation videos, it seems that the holiday spirit has inspired him to start up the tradition, once again, much to the happiness of a few small broadcasters.