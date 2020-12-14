Sabrina Quesada denies cheating rumors after “Next Influencer” episode

Popular social media mogul Sabrina Quesada has denied allegations of cheating on current boyfriend and TikTok star Cooper Noriega while filming the YouTube reality show ‘Next Influencer.’

Sabrina Quesada is an 18-year-old influencer with over two million followers on TikTok. Boasting her own merch line and hailing from the ‘Not a Content House’ collective, she’s already well on her way to internet stardom; but it seems that she’s been met with a major scandal, instead.

Quesada took part in YouTuber Alex Warren’s ‘Next Influencer’ reality show, the latest episode of which has caused quite a stir online after she was seen kissing influencer Julian Jara — a guy who is not her current boyfriend.

Cheating rumors quickly spread online, with many noting that Quesada is actually dating TikToker Cooper Noriega, leading to a full-on dramageddon for the star.

However, Quesada has since denied the allegations in a series of social media posts, claiming that she hadn’t begun talking to her current boo until the show was almost done filming.

“Lol I did not cheat on Coop,” Sabrina wrote in a Tweet. “The show is pre-filmed and it’s a SHOW. Don’t take everything that happens on it so seriously, because I’ve been acting for years and I know how to do it well.”

Still, it doesn’t seem that her explanation appeased critics, who claimed that she was lying; but a subsequent statement from Cooper himself may have put a stop to the madness.

A rough translation of the Spanish tweet calls Sabrina’s critics clout chasers, and states that he and Quesada weren’t even talking at the time that the kiss was caught on camera — an allegation made popular by influencers ‘the Jara Twins,’ who Sabrina hit out in another Tweet.

“I’m not gonna stand for two guys using my name and twisting the truth for attention,” she wrote. “I’m not a cheater, I’ve been cheated on more times than i can count and I’m not that type of person. The show was shot in early October, and the videos and pictures posted of me are out of context.”

While it doesn’t look like the criticism is stopping anytime soon, both Quesada and Noriega are adamant that things are being blown out of proportion after a clip from an internet show took the TikTok world by storm.