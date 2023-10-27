TikTok “Narco Queen” shot dead by masked assassins on way to nail salon

An infamous TikToker dubbed a “Narco Queen” was killed after two assassins opened fire in broad daylight as she made her way to a nail salon.

24-year-old Sabrina Durán had grown quite a following on TikTok for her beauty videos, but she had an even more dangerous following in Chile’s web of underground crime.

Durán, who led a gang along with her brothers as enforcers, had gained recognition for stealing cars and being involved in the drug game.

Article continues after ad

On October 24, the TikToker was gunned down by two masked men on her way to the salon after being freshly released from jail.

Article continues after ad

Masked assassins kill TikTok “Narco Queen” in broad daylight

According to The Daily Star, in 2022, Durán was arrested and sentenced to three years in jail for drug trafficking but had been serving the end of her punishment on a supervised release.

As she was making her way to a nail salon, eight shots were fired by masked men and she was gunned down. Footage of the aftermath then popped up on social media.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Her car was then taken by the men and set ablaze. It’s not clear who was responsible for her death, which occurred at just 9 in the morning.

Just one day before her death, she was reviewing products sent to her by DCM Cosmetic who said they sent her the items due to her following.

Article continues after ad

“She attracted a lot of attention on TikTok because she was the Narco Queen, a bad girl, but her appearance and voice demonstrated the opposite,” the company’s owner, Chanel Morales, said. “She was very sweet. She liked to support virtual small and medium companies.”

Article continues after ad

Police called her assassination “cold-blooded” and are investigating if her death is connected to her past drug crimes.