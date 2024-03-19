Waitress called a “lying, cheating, skank” just because she looks like boyfriend’s ex

A TikToker named Syd relayed a situation where a customer apparently treated a waitress horribly, just because the server reminded them of their boyfriend’s ex who cheated on them.

Syd is well known on TikTok for posting videos about the bizarre experiences she’s had with customers, as well as her own sassy responses. In February, she told a couple to serve themselves, when they told her they wouldn’t be tipping.

Now, in a “guest story,” she shared a predicament that a fellow waitress found herself in, who Syd claims was the subject of abuse from a jealous woman. This is how she says the whole thing went down.

“Hey, thanks for coming into the restaurant, beautiful day on the patio, what can I get you started with?” Syd asks.

The waitress immediately noted that things were off, as the customer proceeded to make things difficult from the offset.

First, the woman complained about needing a new fork, demanding a fresh one and showing no patience for the waitress.

She then also told the waitress not to “rush” her and bring out diet cokes to start, before then complaining there was far too much ice in the glasses.

Finally, the waitress had enough and asked the customer what was going on, and why they were treating her so badly.

“Yeah, there’s a problem, you look exactly like the girl that my boyfriend just cheated on me with,” the customer responded.

“So you’re treating me absolutely vile because I look like someone that’s in your life?” she asked, totally confused.

“Yes, you look like a lying, cheating, skank that I know… I don’t care who you are, you look just like her, and you disgust me,” was the alleged response.

Jealous woman roasted on TikTok

After the video was posted, people couldn’t get over the customer’s behavior, writing: “I swear, I can’t watch these anymore, they literally infuriate me on the inside.”

Some suggested that the waitress in question should have sought help from management, writing:

“And that’s when I would tell my manager they need a new server and will no longer be my problem,” another wrote.

“Owners and managers – Normalize telling these people to leave early on,” another agreed.

Another TikToker went viral after they revealed how they’d made $300 in tips.