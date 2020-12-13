Sabrina Quesada kisses show contestant despite having a boyfriend - Dexerto

Alex Warren’s new YouTube reality show ‘Awesomeness TV’s Best Influencer’ looks like its heating up after TikTok star Sabrina Quesada was smooching someone in the show’s trailer… and it wasn’t her boyfriend!

The ‘Not a Content House’ star, who lived in the plush Miami mansion during her stint as a contestant on the YouTube reality show, is a rising star on TikTok.

She might be only 18 years old, but Quesada already has 2.8 million followers on TikTok as well as her own line of official merchandise. On top of building a career for herself, Sabrina is also dating fellow TikToker Cooper Noriega.

That’s why fans went into overdrive after the latest trailer for ‘Best Influencer’ showed her smooching Julian Jara during a game of ‘Truth or Kiss’, leaving her fellow TikTokers and roommates screaming with excitement in the trailer.

While some fans reacted with suspicion at this move, with several Instagram users pointing out her relationship status, others said that the show was pre-filmed back in October, meaning that that the kiss – which, according to fellow contestant, involved “a lot of tongue” could have potentially happened before Quesada and Noriega got together.

However, as one Instagram user pointed out, even if that was the case, Sabrina and Cooper were “talking” at the time, which makes the timing of the kiss nonetheless suspicious.

With neither Sabrina and Cooper speaking out publicly about the footage as of yet, it looks like fans will just have to wait to see how it all plays out on screen.

What is Awesomeness TV’s Best Influencer?

Hosted by Hype House member Alex Warren, the new reality show, which has been released in weekly, 20-minute episodes for the last month, follows nine Latinx TikTok influencers all living in Project 305: a new content house in Miami.

However, this isn’t just a fly-on-the-wall show; the nine influencers are all battling it out to be crowned AwesomenessTV’s ‘Best Influencer’. As part of the show, they need to create content with each other and complete a series of challenges.

The influencer with the highest ranking at the end of the show will be the winner, and their prize is a contract with the platform, which will undoubtedly take their budding career to new heights.

The nine contestants of the show are:

Sabrina Quesada Valeria Arguelles Nicole (Colie) Nuanez Owen Holt Raul Encio Gaby Obregon Jada Wesley Jovani Jara Julian Jara

Episodes of the show can be viewed on AwesomenessTV’s YouTube channel!