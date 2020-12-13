 Sabrina Quesada kisses show contestant despite having a boyfriend - Dexerto
Sabrina Quesada kisses show contestant despite having a boyfriend

Published: 13/Dec/2020 22:32

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Sabrina Queseda

Alex Warren’s new YouTube reality show ‘Awesomeness TV’s Best Influencer’ looks like its heating up after TikTok star Sabrina Quesada was smooching someone in the show’s trailer… and it wasn’t her boyfriend!

The ‘Not a Content House’ star, who lived in the plush Miami mansion during her stint as a contestant on the YouTube reality show, is a rising star on TikTok.

She might be only 18 years old, but Quesada already has 2.8 million followers on TikTok as well as her own line of official merchandise. On top of building a career for herself, Sabrina is also dating fellow TikToker Cooper Noriega.

That’s why fans went into overdrive after the latest trailer for ‘Best Influencer’ showed her smooching Julian Jara during a game of ‘Truth or Kiss’, leaving her fellow TikTokers and roommates screaming with excitement in the trailer.

While some fans reacted with suspicion at this move, with several Instagram users pointing out her relationship status, others said that the show was pre-filmed back in October, meaning that that the kiss – which, according to fellow contestant, involved “a lot of tongue” could have potentially happened before Quesada and Noriega got together.

However, as one Instagram user pointed out, even if that was the case, Sabrina and Cooper were “talking” at the time, which makes the timing of the kiss nonetheless suspicious.

Instagram: TikTokRoom
In reaction to the trailer, several Instagram user pointed out that Sabrina currently has a boyfriend. One comment on the matter received over 300 likes.

With neither Sabrina and Cooper speaking out publicly about the footage as of yet, it looks like fans will just have to wait to see how it all plays out on screen.

What is Awesomeness TV’s Best Influencer?

Hosted by Hype House member Alex Warren, the new reality show, which has been released in weekly, 20-minute episodes for the last month, follows nine Latinx TikTok influencers all living in Project 305: a new content house in Miami.

However, this isn’t just a fly-on-the-wall show; the nine influencers are all battling it out to be crowned AwesomenessTV’s ‘Best Influencer’. As part of the show, they need to create content with each other and complete a series of challenges.

YouTube: AwesomenessTV
Sabrina Quesada is one of nine contestants of YouTube reality series ‘Awesomeness TV’s Next Influencer’.

The influencer with the highest ranking at the end of the show will be the winner, and their prize is a contract with the platform, which will undoubtedly take their budding career to new heights.

The nine contestants of the show are:

  1. Sabrina Quesada
  2. Valeria Arguelles
  3. Nicole (Colie) Nuanez
  4. Owen Holt
  5. Raul Encio
  6. Gaby Obregon
  7. Jada Wesley
  8. Jovani Jara
  9. Julian Jara

Episodes of the show can be viewed on AwesomenessTV’s YouTube channel!

Entertainment

Dixie D’Amelio & Noah Beck take lie detector test with hilarious results

Published: 13/Dec/2020 20:57 Updated: 13/Dec/2020 21:59

by Charlotte Colombo
Youtube: Dixie D'Amelio

Share

Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck

In the latest episode of her YouTube series, ‘The Early Late Show With Dixie D’Amelio’, the internet personality announced that she would be joined by boyfriend Noah Beck for a professional lie detector test. While some answers were expected, others were a lot more surprising!

Making good on her promise to make the video after reaching two million views on her first interview with Beck, D’Amelio admits: “I didn’t want to do this, but a promise is a promise – so here we go!”

Dixie was first up on the hotseat, with Beck questioning her while she was hooked up to a polygraph ran by expert John.

While the questions started off innocently enough, as she confirmed to boyfriend Beck that she loved him, she did admit that she couldn’t see herself marrying him when he asked. However, if you’re still hoping for wedding bells, not all hope is lost, as it was confirmed by John that her answer was a “lie”.

Adding to the awkwardness, Beck then grilled D’Amelio on why she never posted about him on social media, asking her if she was “embarrassed” of him. While she said she wasn’t, Noah suggested that she was lying. Luckily, the polygraph confirmed otherwise.

He also asked Dixie if she ever thought about breaking up with him, to which she said “no”. To the shock of Beck and seemingly Dixie herself, that appeared to be a lie, suggesting that she has thought about ending things with her latest beau.

Admitting to the lie, D’Amelio admitted that there was “one time” where she considered it, but asserted to an uncomfortable Beck that she had spoken to him about it before.

“You told me, then ghosted me for a couple days!” Beck interjected.

Instagram: Noah Beck
The lie detector led to some interesting revelations about Noah and Dixie’s relationship.

Luckily, while Beck was going through the questioning, it was confirmed by the polygraph that he was telling the truth when Dixie asked him if he loved her. The test also confirmed that if it came down to it, Beck would fight someone for Dixie. Awww!

With both agreeing that Dixie wears the pants in the relationship, it was perhaps unsurprising that Noah was caught in a lie when he said he wasn’t intimidated by the TikTok starlet.

The most awkward moment came, however, when the polygraph suggested that Beck was lying about not being attracted to YouTuber and D’Amelio family friend James Charles.

As Dixie erupted in laughter, a defeated Beck asked Jonathan: “Why do you keep doing this to me?”

Well, if this video has taught us anything, it is to steer clear from polygraphs!