Woman goes viral exposing her boyfriend cheating as she camps outside hotel

A woman has gone viral after exposing her boyfriend for cheating on her after she camped outside of a hotel to catch him with another woman.

No matter the platform, be it Twitter/X, YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok, the internet loves to eat up some relationship drama.

With TikTok increasingly becoming a daily platform for people to share their problems, we’ve seen a whole host of relationship dramas go viral. No one is forgetting the Couch Guy trend in a hurry, as everyone was convinced he was cheating.

Well, another TikToker – Savana (Datzme2.0) – has gone viral over the last few days after she exposed her boyfriend for cheating on her with another woman. And she caught it all going down while camping outside a hotel.

TikToker exposes boyfriend cheating at Holiday Inn Express

Things started to unfold on September 20 when Savana uploaded a short clip – which has racked up around 1 million views – of her standing in a Holiday Inn parking lot after finding her boyfriend’s car.

“My boyfriend told me he was going out late and he’s not home. He turned off his location, turned off his phone, and look where he’s at,” she said, showing herself parked just a few spots behind his car. “He’s at a f*cking Holiday Inn Express.”

The TikToker proved it was her boyfriend’s car by noting that he has photos of her on his dashboard. “You’re f*cking cheating on me right now?” she added.

Savana offered an update in a follow-up video, showing that she caught her boyfriend on camera returning to his car with another female.

“There he is,” she can be heard saying. “He legit opened her car door. Best believe I was staying for my own proof,” Savana also captioned the video.

Many viewers were on her side, claiming they’d have done something much worse than her in the same situation.

“Girl you better than me I would’ve been sitting on the hood of his car waiting,” said one. “He does not deserve you. Run, don’t walk,” added another. “I would’ve given a little honk and followed them,” another commenter said.

Savana has posted further updates, saying she wasn’t crying over catching him cheating and was simply moving on. Though, he had tried to make her feel bad for exposing him in the way she did.