Woman “devastated” after Google Maps shows boyfriend cheating on her

A woman was left absolutely stunned after catching her boyfriend cheating on her with her best friend on Google Maps.

Having an affair is one of the ultimate relationship taboos, especially in 2023 where people can air their dirty laundry to the public on social media.

However, could you imagine finding out your partner was cheating on you on Google Maps? That’s exactly what happened to a woman in Brazil who revealed her startling discovery in a viral TikTok.

Article continues after ad

In a video that’s been viewed over 10 million times, user ‘julianalima.julie’ revealed how Google Street View ended up tipping her off to her boyfriend’s side piece, who actually turned out to be her best friend.

Article continues after ad

Woman uses Google Maps to catch boyfriend cheating on her

According to Juliana Lima and translations by New York Post, she spotted a Google car going past her house taking photos and decided to check out the route the car took for its Street View service.

Interestingly, she noticed her boyfriend on a bike with a woman on the back and decided to do more digging, not chalking it up to a coincidence.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It was a good thing she did too, because after checking out a series of side streets, she uncovered evidence of her boyfriend taking another woman to a spot they used to visit together.

“The person on the back didn’t look like me so I followed them. I caught my boyfriend cheating on Google Maps. I’m devastated,” she said. “He went down a street where he used to take me. We always visited that little square.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Eventually, she found a very personal image of her man resting his head on her best friend’s lap on a street bench, confirming her suspicions.

“It was my fella and my best friend,” she choked up. “I’m devastated.”

This isn’t the only wild cheating scandal making waves online. It was recently revealed that men have admitted to cheating on their girlfriends and wives with AI Instagram bots, sparking a discussion on relationship etiquette.