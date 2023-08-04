Harry Jowsey responds to Georgia Hassarati cheating accusations

Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey has seemingly published an official response to accusations from ex-girlfriend Georgia Hassarati claiming he’d cheated on her and exhibited controlling behavior.

Reality TV stars Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati first began dating after Hassarati won Season 1 of Perfect Match in 2022.

The pair were exclusive for a few months breaking up that fall. The couple got back together earlier this year, but it doesn’t look like things worked out for them.

Jowsey appeared on an episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast on July 19, where he claimed that Hassarati “kinda” cheated on him.

Hassarati was quick to call out Jowsey in a series of scathing TikTok videos, where she actually accused him of cheating on her and exhibiting controlling behavior.

“All my friends heard how he spoke to me and were so appalled by it, that it actually forced me to see that this is not someone I want to be with,” she said.

“He hates that I’ve moved on so effortlessly, so he has to now tell you all that I’ve cheated on him.”

Harry Jowsey hits back at Georgia Hassarati’s “misinformation campaign”

Jowsey has now seemingly offered his response to Hassarati’s allegations. The star appears to have shared his thoughts in a Notes App post on a secondary Instagram account, where he called his ex’s claims a “misinformation campaign.”

“I don’t want to add fuel to the fire about a past relationship that ended four months ago, but this misinformation campaign is really disheartening to see spread, especially by someone I cared deeply about, and opened my home and heart to.”

Harry went on to say that he has “endless receipts that prove and support what I have always said to be true,” and claimed that he will no longer be addressing the situation moving forward.

Thus far, Hassarati has yet to respond to his post — but we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto if she does.