Catfish Season 9 star hit with “dangerous” allegations from ex-girlfriend

After Arturo was accused of lying to be a client on Catfish, his ex-girlfriend exposed the dangerous behavior he showed while they were dating.

In Catfish Season 9, Arturo was praised for his love story with Laura, which ended with the couple announcing their pregnancy.

In a Reddit post from May 24, a fan found a TikTok video of Arturo’s ex Aly claiming that he and Laura lied to get on the show.

Aly revealed that Arturo started messaging Laura while they were still dating and said they met in person at a concert. However, he told Nev and Kamie that he and Laura never met before on Catfish.

In another Reddit post from May 25, Aly shared further details about her side of the story following the response she received from her TikTok video.

“I’m Arturo’s ex. he’s a manipulative and dangerous person who does not deserve your praise and empathy. Laura says racial slurs and allows Arturo to say inappropriate things about children,” she wrote at the bottom for users who wanted a summary of her lengthy post.

“Both lied to get on this show despite having met in 2021. Please be careful who you support and do not give them attention.”

Aly exposed Arturo’s negative behavior during their relationship and accused him of being abusive and stalking her, stating he continued the behavior after she began seeing someone new.

According to her, Arturo went as far as sending screenshots of Aly’s tweets and Instagram stories because she blocked him. He allegedly also called her boyfriend’s workplace to report him for selling prohibited substances on set, which wasn’t true.

Because the MTV series Catfish introduces many clients who lie on the show, fans might not be surprised to find out that Arturo isn’t the sweet guy he portrayed himself to be, especially if her allegations are proven true.

Although he’s still in a relationship with Laura as of now, fans are worried that he will reveal the same behavior he showed with his ex, Aly.

