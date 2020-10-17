 Bella Poarch responds to hate over Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco TikTok - Dexerto
Bella Poarch responds to hate over Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco TikTok

Published: 17/Oct/2020 13:16

by Georgina Smith
Image of Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco alongside Bella Poarch
Instagram: justinbieber / bella.poarch

Bella Poarch Justin Bieber

Viral TikTok star Bella Poarch has caused a stir yet again after an insane collaboration with Benny Blanco and Justin Bieber, with some disgruntled user claiming that her popularity is not deserved enough to be collaborating with huge stars.

Belly Poarch has been one of the many breakout stars of video-sharing app TikTok. The 19-year-old has absolutely stormed people’s For You Pages with her adorable videos, and her lip sync to British diss track ‘M to the B’ earned the most likes on the app with a whopping 40 million.

Her most popular content often involves her bobbing her head along to a viral TikTok sound along with cute facial expressions, a video style that has won her 37 million followers and substantial engagement on the platform.

Instagram: Bella Poarch
The TikTok star has over 37 million followers on the platform.

However, even her lighthearted videos have won her some controversy, with many claiming that her “kawaii” style was attempting to imitate children in a supposedly suggestive manner.

At the time, Bella responded to the hate by saying “why is it not allowed to act cute? It’s a natural thing to most Asians. But people seem to hate me for it.” However her comment section is still packed with people who are opposed to her content, and the insane popularity she has won as a result.

Now, she has collaborated with none other than music producer Benny Blanco and Justin Bieber, which has exacerbated the hate to an extreme degree.

@bellapoarchI’m so lonely😔♬ justin bieber Lonely with benny blanco – Bella Poarch

The quirky video features Bella standing in an elevator alone to the tune of Bieber and Blanco’s ‘Lonely.’ The doors close, and when they open again, the three stars do a bizarre dance together with stuffed animals.

While seemingly a recipe for breaking the internet, the comment section is a solid mix of positivity for TikTok meeting mainstream music, and negative comments directed towards Bella’s sudden rise to fame.

“Why is she famous again?” one user asked, in a comment that received over 200 likes. Many objected to the fact that she was able to meet such huge stars, saying “remind me again how she is able to meet all these people just because she nodded her head?”

Hate comments on Bella Poarch's TikTok

Others called her “overrated” and claimed that she must have “sold her soul” to be able to participate in such an A-list collab.

One fan said that “she doesn’t make content like she used to before her hype,” but Bella calmly replied, “people make fun of me for just shaking my head, so I’m switching things up a little.”

Bella Poarch responds to hate on her Bieber collab

Within roughly 16 hours of it being posted, the TikTok has garnered 2.3 million likes and over 11 million views.

Mr Beast put 100 players in an Among Us lobby and it actually worked

Published: 17/Oct/2020 10:58

by Georgina Smith
Mr Beast next to Among Us characters
Instagram: Mr Beast / InnerSloth

Among Us Mr Beast

Hugely popular YouTuber Mr Beast, known for his grand-scale videos, has apparently achieved a 100 player game of Among Us, something previously thought impossible in the base game.

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is known for taking everything to the next level, and that ability has scored him a whopping 45 million subscribers on his main channel, with over 7.4 billion views on his videos collectively.

He also has an additional 9.2 million subscribers on his gaming channel, where he does crazy gaming challenges with his friends, well-known YouTubers and his subscribers, frequenting games such as Minecraft and GTA 5.

MrBeast in Minecraft YouTube challenge
YouTube: MrBeast Gaming
MrBeast has given away crazy prizes on his gaming channel, like a $10,000 Taco Bell gift card in a Minecraft challenge.

Naturally, Jimmy has jumped on the latest craze to sweep the internet; Among Us. Among Us was released in 2018, but found a new lease of life years later when it rose through the ranks on Twitch.

Currently, the lobby can hold no greater than ten people. However many have considered how amazing it would be to have more players in a single game, and one animation made by the Pixel Kingdom depicting what it would be like to have 100 players in the game has garnered an insane 85,000,000 views on YouTube, so clearly the feature is in high demand.

If there’s anyone to make it happen in reality, it’s Mr Beast. He teased a 100 player lobby on Twitter, announcing the upcoming video on Friday, October 16, though was met with slight scepticism.

It seems that despite many doubts, Mr Beast actually managed to achieve the seemingly impossible feat, as the final video showed a fully operational 100 player lobby of Among Us. There are some minor differences to the original game, but the resemblance is absolutely uncanny.

This video saw various members of Mr Beast’s team attempting to kill all of the 100 players in the lobby, without the other players figuring out which usernames they were going by, thereby establishing them as the imposter.

While it’s not totally clear how exactly he managed the feat, many have speculated that Mr Beast and his team have built their own version of Among Us from scratch, which allows a lobby with many more players than is possible in the actual game, judging by the minor differences.

At the end of the video, Jimmy asked fans to “comment what you want us to do next in Among Us” as “we can do anything,” teasing even crazier content relating to the hugely popular game further down the line.

Mr Beast’s video managed to garner over 6.5 million views on the video within less than 24 hours of it being posted, with people excited to see the results of the ambitious gaming video.