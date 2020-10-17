Bella Poarch responds to hate over Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco TikTok - Dexerto

Viral TikTok star Bella Poarch has caused a stir yet again after an insane collaboration with Benny Blanco and Justin Bieber, with some disgruntled user claiming that her popularity is not deserved enough to be collaborating with huge stars.

Belly Poarch has been one of the many breakout stars of video-sharing app TikTok. The 19-year-old has absolutely stormed people’s For You Pages with her adorable videos, and her lip sync to British diss track ‘M to the B’ earned the most likes on the app with a whopping 40 million.

Her most popular content often involves her bobbing her head along to a viral TikTok sound along with cute facial expressions, a video style that has won her 37 million followers and substantial engagement on the platform.

However, even her lighthearted videos have won her some controversy, with many claiming that her “kawaii” style was attempting to imitate children in a supposedly suggestive manner.

At the time, Bella responded to the hate by saying “why is it not allowed to act cute? It’s a natural thing to most Asians. But people seem to hate me for it.” However her comment section is still packed with people who are opposed to her content, and the insane popularity she has won as a result.

Now, she has collaborated with none other than music producer Benny Blanco and Justin Bieber, which has exacerbated the hate to an extreme degree.

The quirky video features Bella standing in an elevator alone to the tune of Bieber and Blanco’s ‘Lonely.’ The doors close, and when they open again, the three stars do a bizarre dance together with stuffed animals.

While seemingly a recipe for breaking the internet, the comment section is a solid mix of positivity for TikTok meeting mainstream music, and negative comments directed towards Bella’s sudden rise to fame.

“Why is she famous again?” one user asked, in a comment that received over 200 likes. Many objected to the fact that she was able to meet such huge stars, saying “remind me again how she is able to meet all these people just because she nodded her head?”

Others called her “overrated” and claimed that she must have “sold her soul” to be able to participate in such an A-list collab.

One fan said that “she doesn’t make content like she used to before her hype,” but Bella calmly replied, “people make fun of me for just shaking my head, so I’m switching things up a little.”

Within roughly 16 hours of it being posted, the TikTok has garnered 2.3 million likes and over 11 million views.