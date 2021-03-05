Madison Beer makes it official with TikTok star Nick Austin after keeping love life "offline" - Dexerto

After claiming that she prefers to keep her love life out of the limelight, music artist and all-around influencer Madison Beer has finally revealed her relationship status with TikTok star Nick Austin.

Madison Beer has been a hot topic in social media circles as of late. With her debut album, “Life Support,” making it to the third-ranked spot in iTunes’ Top 100 Pop Albums chart just days after its release, her musical career is the talk of the town — as is her relationship status.

Advertisement

While Beer hadn’t said anything publicly, many fans have been linking the singer to TikTok star Nick Austin, after the two were seen getting cozy during an outing at Saddle Ranch in August 2020.

Since then, Beer’s fanbase has noticed that Austin leaving several flirty comments under her photos, including such pleasantries as “beautiful” and “the cutest human in the world” — but they never made things official.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Beer (@madisonbeer)

Months later, though, Austin revealed that he and Beer are actually dating, as shown in a touching Instagram post made on the singer’s birthday that featured a few kissy photos of the couple.

Advertisement

“I don’t know how I got so lucky,” Austin wrote. “Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my dream girl, my soulmate. Every day with you feels like I’m dreaming, which I might be. I love you. forever n ever n ever <3”

Beer also posted one of the photos to her Instagram story, but has yet to comment on her relationship in a social media post.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick (@nickaustin)

This latest development comes shortly after she claimed that she would not be discussing her relationship in public, stating during a a radio interview with the Zach Sang Show that she hoped to keep her love life out of the public eye.

Advertisement

Read More: David Dobrik reveals how he made himself actually cry for Dispo commercial

“I’ve just chosen to not talk about it [my relationship] publicly, because it’s been going great offline and I would like to keep it that way,” Beer said. “Being online complicates it all the time, and I feel like me and said individual are very happy offline.”

(Topic starts at 38:22)

While this is still very much the case — with the couple only confirming their relationship on social media without posting every little detail — fans remain happy to see the duo celebrating their love after months of speculation.