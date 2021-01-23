Logo
TikTok slammed for banning Nikita Dragun’s comments after suggestive video

Published: 23/Jan/2021 21:35

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Nikita Dragun

Nikita Dragun TikTok

TikTok star Nikita Dragun was shocked to find that she had been partially banned by the platform, with her being left unable to comment on anything.

As someone with close links to the Hype House, beauty YouTuber Dragun, 24, has built up an impressive profile on the app. She has 12.4 million followers and 212 million likes. So, it is unsurprising that she reacted with panic when she found that her TikTok account had been restricted.

In a now-deleted post on her Instagram story, Dragun remarked: “I can’t comment, I can’t do anything.” Lamenting how this restriction meant she was unable to defend herself against trolls, she said that she noticed these restrictions coming into place the moment she posted a racy dancing video. This suggests that TikTok restricted her account use because her latest video – which she said that she would delete soon –  broke guidelines related to nudity and family-friendly content.

@nikitadragun

omg i’m deleting this

♬ BEST OF JANUARY INSTA VMESHOFFICIAL – Varoon Ramesh

When Dragun went to Twitter to vent her frustrations, YouTuber and friend Tana Mongeau was quick to defend her, saying that if Dragun is gone she is “quitting” the platform before declaring: “I can’t do this without you.” Referring to the controversy she and Mongeau often encounter, Dragun quipped in response “at least one of the problematic sisters must live on”.

In response to Dragun’s partial TikTok ban, many of her fans questioned why Tony Lopez and Zoe LaVerne were still able to use the app. In one Instagram comment that got over 12,000 likes, a fan said: “Tiktok don’t be shy, ban Tony and Zoe”. Another Instagram comment with over 7,000 likes claimed that TikTok is “banning everyone but Tony and Zoe.”

Tony Lopez has been accused of sending explicit messages to minors, and it was recently revealed that he would be facing a lawsuit for the solicitation of minors.

Meanwhile, LaVerne has recently faced grooming allegations after she admitted that she had “caught feelings” for a thirteen-year-old fan after a video leaked of the two kissing.

Luckily, it looks like Dragun’s TikTok ban didn’t last long, as within a few hours she confirmed t0 fans on Twitter that she was unbanned. She hasn’t yet deleted the TikTok that is suspected to be the cause of her ban.

PewDiePie reveals big YouTube announcement inspired by Dream and Corpse Husband

Published: 23/Jan/2021 20:30

by Bill Cooney
PewDiePie/Corpse Husband

YouTube star Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg announced in a new video that he was doing away with his face cam to try and “stay relevant” with the likes of other creators like Dream and Corpse Husband.

Pewds is easily one of the most popular content creators on the internet, but in an effort to maintain his relevance, as he put it, the Swede announced a major change coming to his videos and streams in the future.

Fans don’t have to worry too much — as Pewds didn’t announce he was taking any more time off — but he did reveal a major change coming to his channel: getting rid of his face cam.

pewdiepie
Instagram: pewdiepie
PewDiePie is one of the top creators on YouTube, and says he’s trying to “stay relevant” by removing his face cam.

In a new video posted on January 23, Pewds announced he was doing a “reverse face reveal” AKA just getting rid of his self-facing camera and replacing it with an avatar like Dream, Corpse Husband or any of the other YouTubers who have hopped on the trend.

“I’ve realized that the only way for me to stay relevant at this point, it’s necessary for me to do this,” Kjellberg joked. “Corpse Husband: no face cam, no face reveal, massively popular. Dream: no face cam, no face reveal, massively popular.”

True to his word for the rest of the video Pewds did do away with the camera and just used an icon, but he hasn’t settled on a final avatar yet, and is asking for fans help.

“I haven’t picked my avatar yet, so I figured why don’t you guys on the PewDiePie submissions subreddit?” PewDiePie added. “Help me pick my 3D avatar, because they all have one.”

Hopefully, fans can come up with something a little better than the image Pewds chose for this video, even though it was hilarious — it’s not what you want people to see every time they tune in.

It also remains to be seen how long PewDiePie will keep this gimmick up. Sure, streaming with a 3D avatar or no face cam is all the rage right now, but one could argue Kjellberg could probably survive without one.