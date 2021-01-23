TikTok slammed for banning Nikita Dragun’s comments after suggestive video

TikTok star Nikita Dragun was shocked to find that she had been partially banned by the platform, with her being left unable to comment on anything.

As someone with close links to the Hype House, beauty YouTuber Dragun, 24, has built up an impressive profile on the app. She has 12.4 million followers and 212 million likes. So, it is unsurprising that she reacted with panic when she found that her TikTok account had been restricted.

In a now-deleted post on her Instagram story, Dragun remarked: “I can’t comment, I can’t do anything.” Lamenting how this restriction meant she was unable to defend herself against trolls, she said that she noticed these restrictions coming into place the moment she posted a racy dancing video. This suggests that TikTok restricted her account use because her latest video – which she said that she would delete soon – broke guidelines related to nudity and family-friendly content.

When Dragun went to Twitter to vent her frustrations, YouTuber and friend Tana Mongeau was quick to defend her, saying that if Dragun is gone she is “quitting” the platform before declaring: “I can’t do this without you.” Referring to the controversy she and Mongeau often encounter, Dragun quipped in response “at least one of the problematic sisters must live on”.

In response to Dragun’s partial TikTok ban, many of her fans questioned why Tony Lopez and Zoe LaVerne were still able to use the app. In one Instagram comment that got over 12,000 likes, a fan said: “Tiktok don’t be shy, ban Tony and Zoe”. Another Instagram comment with over 7,000 likes claimed that TikTok is “banning everyone but Tony and Zoe.”

Tony Lopez has been accused of sending explicit messages to minors, and it was recently revealed that he would be facing a lawsuit for the solicitation of minors.

Meanwhile, LaVerne has recently faced grooming allegations after she admitted that she had “caught feelings” for a thirteen-year-old fan after a video leaked of the two kissing.

Luckily, it looks like Dragun’s TikTok ban didn’t last long, as within a few hours she confirmed t0 fans on Twitter that she was unbanned. She hasn’t yet deleted the TikTok that is suspected to be the cause of her ban.