TikToker Tony Lopez responds to being sued for allegedly soliciting minors

TikTok influencer Tony Lopez has responded to a lawsuit filed against him over allegedly soliciting minors, saying that “these allegations are not at all true” and that he is going to “fight it to the very end.”

21-year-old social media influencer Lopez was first accused of inappropriate behavior toward minors in August of 2020. A video went viral on TikTok appearing to show explicit messages sent to a teenage girl by Tony Lopez, prompting backlash against the influencer online.

On August 22 Lopez posted an apology in the form of a screenshot via Twitter, in which he stated “I am not proud of my past choices” and that “I’m truly disappointed in myself for them.” He reminded people he was “new to the entertainment/ LA scene” and said that in the future “will make better, well-informed decisions.”

The apology was criticized by some for being “too vague” as he did not specifically address the allegations within the message.

In the months following, multiple other minors came forward to claim that Lopez had also behaved inappropriately toward them, with one viral TikTok alleging that the TikToker had invited one individual over to the Hype House where “things did happen.”

*SERIOUS* Tony Lopez gets exposed again for allegedly sexting and grooming a minor. This alleged victim allegedly went to the Hype House and met with Tony. This is the 6th minor to come forward alleging Tony Lopez had inappropriate contact with them. pic.twitter.com/hmF34KVbtS — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 30, 2020

In a response to claims that Lopez had deleted TikToker Oneya’s comment about the accusations, he said “no one knows the full story, and I have yet to speak about everything properly from my side of this whole thing, yet people speak on it as if they do. Stop using this whole situation for likes. It’s not a joke. Never was a joke.”

According to reports by TMZ, Tony Lopez is now being sued by two underage girls for “sexual battery and emotional distress.” The individuals claim that Lopez began communicating with them online despite knowing they were minors, and “engaged in unlawful sexual acts with her.”

Fellow Hype House members Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou are also being sued for “negligence.”

With regard to the lawsuit, Lopez reportedly told TMZ, “these allegations are not at all true. I never sent nudes to these women and didn’t ask them to send me pictures either. And, I certainly wouldn’t have sex with someone who told me they were underage.”

He went on to say “This whole thing seems like a money grab to me. I’m going to fight it to the very end. I will not allow them to continue to slander my name and attack my character.”

What the outcome of the lawsuit will be is yet unclear, but the news has been received with mixed reactions online among fans and critics of the influencer.