TikToker Tony Lopez responds to being sued for allegedly soliciting minors

Published: 8/Jan/2021 13:10 Updated: 8/Jan/2021 13:21

by Dexerto
Tony Lopez poses in an Instagram picture
Instagram: lopez_tony

TikTok influencer Tony Lopez has responded to a lawsuit filed against him over allegedly soliciting minors, saying that “these allegations are not at all true” and that he is going to “fight it to the very end.”

21-year-old social media influencer Lopez was first accused of inappropriate behavior toward minors in August of 2020. A video went viral on TikTok appearing to show explicit messages sent to a teenage girl by Tony Lopez, prompting backlash against the influencer online.

On August 22 Lopez posted an apology in the form of a screenshot via Twitter, in which he stated “I am not proud of my past choices” and that “I’m truly disappointed in myself for them.” He reminded people he was “new to the entertainment/ LA scene” and said that in the future “will make better, well-informed decisions.”

The apology was criticized by some for being “too vague” as he did not specifically address the allegations within the message.

In the months following, multiple other minors came forward to claim that Lopez had also behaved inappropriately toward them, with one viral TikTok alleging that the TikToker had invited one individual over to the Hype House where “things did happen.”

In a response to claims that Lopez had deleted TikToker Oneya’s comment about the accusations, he said “no one knows the full story, and I have yet to speak about everything properly from my side of this whole thing, yet people speak on it as if they do. Stop using this whole situation for likes. It’s not a joke. Never was a joke.”

According to reports by TMZ, Tony Lopez is now being sued by two underage girls for “sexual battery and emotional distress.” The individuals claim that Lopez began communicating with them online despite knowing they were minors, and “engaged in unlawful sexual acts with her.”

Fellow Hype House members Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou are also being sued for “negligence.”

Hype House members
Instagram: TheHypeHouseLA
The Hype House once peaked at 28 members, but creators have left over time.

With regard to the lawsuit, Lopez reportedly told TMZ, “these allegations are not at all true. I never sent nudes to these women and didn’t ask them to send me pictures either. And, I certainly wouldn’t have sex with someone who told me they were underage.”

He went on to say “This whole thing seems like a money grab to me. I’m going to fight it to the very end. I will not allow them to continue to slander my name and attack my character.”

What the outcome of the lawsuit will be is yet unclear, but the news has been received with mixed reactions online among fans and critics of the influencer.

TikTokers Carlos Mena and Alex Guzman get into heated street fight during live stream

Published: 7/Jan/2021 19:35

by Virginia Glaze
Carlos Mena and Alex Guzman get into street fight
Instagram: @carlosmena, @wtfblesiv

TikTok stars Carlos Mena and Alex Guzman got into a heated argument via Instagram Live, leading to an all-out brawl in the street that was broadcasted to their viewers for a short time.

It’s only January, but 2021 is already starting off with a bang. Current events aside, it seems that TikTok drama is also heating up in a huge way, with two of the platform’s top creators coming to blows in the street.

Carlos Mena and Alex Guzman are normally hailed as best friends, both being top-tier influencers with millions of followers on multiple social media platforms.

However, it seems the two have cut ties recently, as told by a heated argument they got into during an Instagram Live stream on January 6 (although the reason for their argument is unknown).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carlos Mena 🪐💕 (@carlosmena)

“You live 20 minutes away from me!” Mena can be heard taunting, as though threatening to show up to Guzman’s spot.

“Alright!” Guzman replied. “Pull up then, b***h!”

“Do it! Do it! You swearing — want me to say it to your face?” Mena continued.

“Come right now!” Guzman challenged.

“Alright p***y, f**k it. You want some shit?” Mena answered before ending the live video feed.

It seems that their argument turned physical shortly thereafter, as a video quickly spread across social media that showed the two stars throwing down in the middle of the street.

“I’m right here! Touch me boy, I dare you!” Guzman can be heard saying before being shoved by Mena. The two engage in a short scuffle before the footage cuts off.

Needless to say, their followers are both completely shocked and somewhat amused, with many theorizing that the fight may have been faked, considering their status as former best friends — but a tweet from Mena may have shone a different light on the situation.

“The truth comes out eventually,” he wrote, leading to further speculation regarding his sudden spat with Guzman.

For now, all fans can do is watch and wait for further information to be revealed as Mena so mysteriously tweeted.