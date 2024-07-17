Fans of YouTube star Tana Mongeau weren’t happy with what Brittany Broski had to say about Mongeau’s allegations against podcaster Cody Ko.

In June 2024, Tana Mongeau recorded an episode of her ‘Cancelled’ podcast when she was asked a sensitive question about the size of her romantic partners. “Oh my God, no one look at me… Cody Ko,” she said.

She went on to admit that she was only 17 years old during her hookup with the ‘Tiny Meat Gang Podcast’ co-host.

Article continues after ad

As the crowd gasped with shock, Tana put her hand over her mouth in disbelief at what she had just said.

It then came out that Cody was 25 when the duo grew intimate, making their encounter illegal in the state of California where Cody lives.

On July 15, longtime fan of Cody’s and host of ‘The Broski Report’ podcast, Brittany Broski, took to her Instagram story to address the allegations made by Tana. She also unfollowed Cody on Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’m crushed to learn about the Cody allegations. If it’s proven to be true, then it’s extremely upsetting as a collaborator and longtime fan.”

She concluded, “I find all of this disturbing, inappropriate, and just flat out disappointing.”

After Brittany released her statement, fans took to social media to question why she even responded in the first place.

“Why am I seeing more about Brittany Broski than Cody Ko omfg. I don’t care about her, I want to know what the actual predator is gonna do,” a user exclaimed on X.

Article continues after ad

“Idk who Cody is but I’ve never liked Brittany Broski. I always thought she just did too much in her videos…” added another on X.

Others shared their feelings about Tana being a minor at the time of her hookup with Cody.

“F*ck Cody Ko and every creator who has ever abused their power over someone younger and smaller and f*ck everyone who is victim blaming and shaming Tana Mongeau,” exclaimed an X user.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though the internet and fellow celebrities have reacted strongly, Cody Ko hasn’t commented on the allegations made by Tana.