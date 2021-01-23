Logo
Entertainment

PewDiePie reveals big YouTube announcement inspired by Dream and Corpse Husband

Published: 23/Jan/2021 20:30

by Bill Cooney
PewDiePie/Corpse Husband

Share

YouTube star Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg announced in a new video that he was doing away with his face cam to try and “stay relevant” with the likes of other creators like Dream and Corpse Husband.

Pewds is easily one of the most popular content creators on the internet, but in an effort to maintain his relevance, as he put it, the Swede announced a major change coming to his videos and streams in the future.

Fans don’t have to worry too much — as Pewds didn’t announce he was taking any more time off — but he did reveal a major change coming to his channel: getting rid of his face cam.

pewdiepie
Instagram: pewdiepie
PewDiePie is one of the top creators on YouTube, and says he’s trying to “stay relevant” by removing his face cam.

In a new video posted on January 23, Pewds announced he was doing a “reverse face reveal” AKA just getting rid of his self-facing camera and replacing it with an avatar like Dream, Corpse Husband or any of the other YouTubers who have hopped on the trend.

“I’ve realized that the only way for me to stay relevant at this point, it’s necessary for me to do this,” Kjellberg joked. “Corpse Husband: no face cam, no face reveal, massively popular. Dream: no face cam, no face reveal, massively popular.”

True to his word for the rest of the video Pewds did do away with the camera and just used an icon, but he hasn’t settled on a final avatar yet, and is asking for fans help.

“I haven’t picked my avatar yet, so I figured why don’t you guys on the PewDiePie submissions subreddit?” PewDiePie added. “Help me pick my 3D avatar, because they all have one.”

Hopefully, fans can come up with something a little better than the image Pewds chose for this video, even though it was hilarious — it’s not what you want people to see every time they tune in.

It also remains to be seen how long PewDiePie will keep this gimmick up. Sure, streaming with a 3D avatar or no face cam is all the rage right now, but one could argue Kjellberg could probably survive without one.

Entertainment

How to Stitch on TikTok

Published: 23/Jan/2021 17:56 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 18:18

by Georgina Smith
TikTok loading page on a phone with a bright background
Wikimedia Commons, Solen Feyissa

Share

TikTok

Stitching somebody on TikTok allows you to use a portion of their video at the start of your own, offering a great way to respond to videos and participate in trends. Here’s how you can do it on the TikTok app.

The ‘Stitch’ feature was introduced by the TikTok team in September 2020, and has gone on to be widely used by the community for a variety of different purposes.

Some use it to respond to questions that confused or curious TikTok users may ask in their own videos or to participate in trends. Recently, some TikTokers have asked some broad questions about people’s crazy experiences that people use the Stitch feature to reply to.

TikTok logo on phone screen
Pixabay: olbergeron
TikTok has a variety of interesting features.

What is Stitch on TikTok?

A Stitch is an editing feature that allows users to crop and integrate aspects of another person’s TikTok into their own video. It allows people to develop others’ content and make it into something new, as well as using it as a way to communicate with people in a public video format.

You’ll be able to Stitch anyone who has the feature turned on in their settings, but as with duets, some people have the feature turned off for certain videos, or often for their whole account in privacy settings.

How do you Stitch a video on TikTok?

If someone has the Stitch feature activated, the process of collaborating is very simple.

  1. Find the video you want to Stitch in the TikTok app.
  2. Tap the share arrow on the right hand side of the video.
  3. On the bottom row of icons, select the one the says ‘Stitch.’
  4. Select up to 5 seconds of the video you want to use in your own video using the sliders.
  5. Film whatever you wanted to add to the other user’s TikTok.
  6. Press ‘next’ and ‘post’ as normal.

The Stitch function is a great way to collaborate with a huge number of creators and has even ended up inspiring countless trends and educational videos that have added to people’s varied TikTok experience.