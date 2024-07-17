Tana Mongeau is feuding with fellow influencer Alissa Violet, dubbing her the “meanest girl in LA” after Violet called her out for “shaming” those who distance themselves from drama.

There’s a long history between internet stars Tana Mongeau and Alissa Violet, but it looks like the two aren’t on good terms thanks to a TikTok video about staying away from drama.

Violet was responding to a now-deleted TikTok clip from Mongeau, who was reacting to another video from a different user. In the video, a woman sat in a tree with the caption, “Did you hear the drama about…,” responding with, “No,” and a heart emoji.

The point of the video was about disconnecting from drama and getting outside — something Mongeau seemed to take issue with. “These TikToks kill me,” she said. “Like, first of all, congratulations diva. You’ve been picked.”

Violet was quick to respond to Tana’s video, asking her, “Why are we shaming people for actively not wanting to be a part of drama or know about drama and choosing to remove themselves from negativity in the world?”

This response didn’t escape Tana’s notice, who brought up Alissa’s post in an episode of her Canceled podcast on July 16, 2024.

In her podcast, Mongeau accused Violet of asking her for help making spicy content because she “doesn’t have any f*cking money,” saying she “wouldn’t succeed at it because you f*cking flopped.”

“Maybe she should get into diss tracks,” co-host Brooke Schoffield added, referencing her infamous diss track against ex-boyfriend Jake Paul. “That was an honest living, right?”

“The highest moment of your career was being so wildly negative to someone else,” Tana continued. “…it is a collective agreement that she is one of the meanest girls in LA.”

(Topic begins at 48:52)

This latest drama follows Mongeau’s allegations about fellow influencer Cody Ko, who she claimed hooked up with her when she was underaged and he was 25 years old. Since then, other content creators have distanced themselves from Ko as the controversy continues to spiral outward.

It’s unclear if the video that Tana responded to was reacting to her accusations against Ko or not. However, Tana has made it clear in the past that she “f*cking loves Alissa,” despite her previously dating her now ex-boyfriend, Jake Paul.

Both influencers previously dated YouTube-boxer Jake Paul, with Mongeau even “marrying” him in 2019 in a ceremony that she admitted wasn’t legal “on paper.” After their breakup, she famously shaded Jake by uploading a TikTok with Alissa’s diss track, ‘It’s Every Night Sis,’ which she created to get back at her ex-man.

Tana claimed in her podcast episode that she always made an effort to be friendly with Violet, but felt the influencer never really liked her.

Thus far, Violet has yet to offer an official response to Tana, leaving fans wondering where their beef will go next.