Controversial TikTok prankster Mizzy sentenced to 18 weeks detention

TikTok star Mizzy was sentenced to spend 18 weeks in a young offenders’ institution after being found guilty of criminal behavior by UK courts.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, who goes by Mizzy online, was deemed to have broken restrictions concerning posting videos on social media without consent.

The controversial prankster rose to fame on TikTok by repeatedly entering peoples’ homes without permission, as well as stealing pets from people in public. His pranks quickly gained notoriety and earned him a large following, but also drew significant criticism from other content creators.

TikTok star Mizzy sentenced to time in young offenders’ institution

After one of his pranks, which involved another home entry without consent, went viral, O’Garro was hit with a criminal behavior order preventing him from “directly or indirectly” posting content to social media “without the documented consent of the people featured in the content.” He was also made to pay a £365 fine.

Judges ruled that he was in breach of that order, with one judge even going far enough to tell the 19-year-old: “Put bluntly, your pranks are not funny.”

Mizzy’s actions have repeatedly earned him national and international attention. In an interview with Piers Morgan, he claimed that he wanted to use the fame to start his streaming career.

He’s also had interactions with Andrew and Tristan Tate, who said that they wanted to put him on the right path in life. He has at times apologized for the impact of some of his actions saying that he is “trying to do right” for the young people who watch his videos.

However, in some interviews, he’s been less responsive, and has blamed attention from social media and the press for the things that he does.

