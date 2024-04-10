TikTok prankster Mizzy questioned by police after posting photo of baby upside down

TikTok prankster ‘Mizzy’ received a visit from his local authorities after posting a photo of himself holding his baby upside down joking that netizens shouldn’t call child services on him.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, also known as Mizzy on social media, went viral in 2023 after his eye-popping ‘prank’ videos sparked outrage online.

Mizzy’s videos included a wealth of shocking practical jokes, such as walking into strangers’ homes, destroying convenience stores, and even breaking into the cab of a train and fiddling with its controls — all content that was posted online for viewers to see.

The TikToker was hit with a two-year criminal behavior order and sentenced to 18 weeks’ detention thanks to his prank videos. While he fell off the map later in the year, it looks like he’s back in the limelight thanks to a post he made on Twitter/X earlier this month.

On April 3, Mizzy posted a photo of himself holding his infant child upside-down by the leg, captioning the picture: “Don’t call child services, my baby loves me.”

It’s clear that netizens didn’t heed his plea, as child protective services reportedly paid a visit to the prankster after his post caught users’ attention.

In a statement to the Daily Star on April 10, Mizzy confirmed that the Twitter account was indeed his, and said that he received a visit from officers on a welfare check thanks to his post.

“I posted it with that caption for a reason because I knew people were going to say something because they can’t keep my name out their mouth,” he told the Star. “Police actually did come to my house like three days ago to do a welfare check, as someone actually reported the picture to social services.”

“At that point I actually started laughing, because my child is loved and well looked after, and they saw that, so they left. They asked to speak to my baby’s mum and she told them the same thing, as we are trying to co-parent better.”

Despite the outrage surrounding his previous content, Mizzy claims that he’s turned over a new leaf, telling the Star in a previous interview that he’s laying low and focusing on “looking after his child” while he plans his next big “comeback.”