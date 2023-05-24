TikTok prankster who illegally entered homes wants to IRL stream on Twitch

The controversial TikTok prankster known as ‘Mizzy’ says he’ll be streaming on Twitch after being arrested following several viral videos that showed him entering strangers’ homes.

18-year-old influencer Bacari-Bronze O’Garro has been hit with a two-year criminal behavior order thanks to a series of prank videos he created that went viral across multiple social media platforms.

Netizens were outraged at the clips, which showed O’Garro — better known by his online moniker ‘Mizzy’ — entering the homes of complete strangers and even making off with an elderly woman’s dog.

Other videos showed Mizzy approaching strangers at a train station and asking them if they “want to die,” while another inflammatory clip showed the youngster harassing Jewish people in the street.

O’Garro was investigated, arrested, and sentenced as a result of his pranks. Some of his social media accounts have also been banned due to his content… but there’s one platform he hasn’t been booted from just yet.

TikTok prankster Mizzy plans to IRL stream after arrest

In a May 24 interview with Piers Morgan, Mizzy said that he has plans to start IRL (in real life) streaming on Twitch, since his TikTok and Instagram profiles have gotten the ban hammer.

“I’m gonna be on Twitch,” he revealed. “Yeah, I’m gonna start streaming on Twitch. IRL streams, gaming streams. My Twitch is ‘mizzyislive’ if you wanna get at that.”

(Topic begins at 10:24)

At the moment, Mizzy’s Twitch profile boasts over 260 followers. His Twitter profile is also active, boasting over 384 followers.

On May 24, O’Garro was hit with a criminal behavior order preventing him from “directly or indirectly” posting content to social media “without the documented consent of the people featured in the content.” He was also made to pay a £365 fine.

It’s unclear if Mizzy’s IRL streams, which often see broadcasters stream their travels outside, will violate this order. Dexerto has reached out to Twitch for comment.

