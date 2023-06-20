TikTok prankster Mizzy under fire as he walks into another stranger’s home

TikTok and YouTube prankster Mizzy has once again upset fans as he filmed himself walking into a stranger’s home with his friends. However, it didn’t end well as he got chased out of the apartment by a dog.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, also known by his online moniker ‘Mizzy,’ is an 18-year-old influencer with a penchant for practical jokes. He has become well-known on social media lately – but not in a good way.

In early May, he sparked outrage after walking into an unsuspecting family’s home for a “prank” video along with his friends.

Article continues after ad

Police quickly got involved after many upset social media users brought Mizzy to their attention. The prankster was arrested and sentenced with a two-year court order forbidding him from trespassing on private property and filming others without their express written permission.

However, this did not seem to stop him, as he’s been arrested again since, and has returned to make similar prank videos like before.

Mizzy ignores court order and walks into a stranger’s home – again

On June 19, Mizzy posted two different videos of the “prank” on his social media pages where he is seen walking into an apartment where the door has been left open.

Article continues after ad

Explaining that he’d been walking around an apartment building, he’d seen a door that had been left open.

“I know, I know I went to prison for this and I have no excuse and I know this guy is gonna say no, but bro… we have to do it bro,” Mizzy said. One of his friends who are standing behind him is hesitant at first but soon changes his mind after Mizzy says: “One more time. For the memes.”

Article continues after ad

The video then cuts to the group of three sneaking their way into the apartment, which did have the front door open. They are all filming a video each as they quietly laugh at the camera while walking inside.

Other people are seen standing on the balcony, making one of the friends say: “Oh s*it, there’s people in there.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This made Mizzy laugh as he quickly made his way further into the apartment and into a bedroom. This makes the whole group laugh as they quickly explore the other rooms.

Article continues after ad

Not being as silent anymore, the other people in the house quickly notice them and start running towards them – including a German Shepherd dog which chased them out and down the corridor.

He captioned the post: “Hello World, I had to do it again. I really don’t learn.”

Viewers are not happy with Mizzy

Even though Mizzy seemed happy to be back doing his “pranks” for online entertainment, viewers were far from entertained.

One person wrote: “I see that @Cobratate mentoring has done nothing to help you. I see your apology videos meant nothing. What a role model you are for your child. Enjoy your moment of fame… it’s coming to an end.”

Article continues after ad

Mizzy replied to this by saying: “Ok Annabel.”

“You won’t ever learn man….,” a second viewer said.

Commenting on the Instagram video, one said: “So pathetic, in ten years you will be seriously embarrassed.”

However, not everyone felt this way. One person wrote: “Icl that was funny he ain’t harming no one.”