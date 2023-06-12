TikTok prankster Mizzy seemingly arrested again in influencer’s latest photo

Infamous TikTok prankster ‘Mizzy’ has seemingly been arrested yet again after the influencer posted a photo of himself in handcuffs being escorted by police.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, also known by his online moniker ‘Mizzy,’ is an 18-year-old influencer with a penchant for practical jokes — jokes that have landed him in seriously hot water over the past month.

In early May, Mizzy sparked outrage after walking into an unsuspecting family’s home for a “prank” video. That’s not all; he also made off with an elderly woman’s dog and even approached strangers asking if they “wanted to die,” all as a joke for social media clout.

Mizzy’s behavior didn’t go unpunished. Later that month, the prankster was arrested and sentenced with a two-year court order forbidding him from trespassing on private property and filming others without their express written permission.

YouTube: memeulous Mizzy is a notorious TikTok prankster who was arrested for his ill-received practical jokes.

Was Mizzy arrested again? TikTok prankster’s latest photo sparks rumors

Now, it seems like he’s been arrested yet again — although the cause of this latest incident is still uncertain.

On June 12, Mizzy posted a photo to his Twitter account, showing him being escorted away by a group of police officers who’d seemingly put the influencer in handcuffs.

Mizzy simply captioned the pic, “Free Mizzy.”

However, some commenters are claiming that the photo is older than its post date. Before this, Mizzy was most recently arrested in late May after a video showing the youngster “hijacking” a train and fiddling with its controls went viral.

The youth was reportedly held overnight on May 26, following his appearance in court on three separate charges earlier that day. Thanks to his train prank, Mizzy was charged with “endangering safety.”

According to Judge Rose Edwin, the TikToker “has shown blatant disregard [for] complying with court orders.” Mizzy plead not guilty to the charges against him.

We’ll make sure to keep you updated as this ongoing story unfolds. For more entertainment news and drama, be sure to check out our page right here on Dexerto.