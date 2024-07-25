YouTuber who threw poo on train passengers in trouble again after similar prank

A YouTuber who’d been previously arrested for throwing buckets of poo on train passengers is in trouble again after returning to his old ways for prank content.

Over-the-top video content is a common sight on social media these days, with creators frequently trying to one-up each other with elaborate pranks and spectacles… but one YouTuber is facing legal consequences for his so-called ‘practical joke.’

In January 2024, YouTuber ‘YaNike’ was arrested after filling buckets with beer, dog feces, and other such contents and dumping them on metro passengers in Brussels.

YaNike faced charges of assault and battery, along with damaging property – but despite the legal repercussions, he’s since resumed his controversial content.

In a video uploaded on July 19, the prankster filmed himself in a forest gathering supplies for his latest concoction of oils, beetroot juice, wood, and other gunk.

Following this, while on a train, he dumped the nasty bucket on an unsuspecting man’s head before running away. The Brussels Times reports that the incident took place at the Demey stop in Auderghem.

The video, titled “Surprise du chef,” is the eighth in a series of similar clips where YaNike creates his mixture before dumping it on a random victim.

A Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company spokesperson said the company is aware of the video and called the behavior “completely unacceptable.”

“We really don’t take this lightly. We immediately notified the police and instructed our lawyer to add the latest incident to the Public Prosecutor’s file on his previous offense,” he said.

The local police are also investigating the video and an official report is being drawn up, with his file being sent over to a judge.

This is hardly the first time a creator has faced legal trouble for their pranks. In 2023, a TikToker was arrested for randomly walking into a stranger’s house and stealing their dog.

In another instance of a prank going way too far, earlier in 2024, a YouTuber was charged for faking a bomb scare at a mall food court.

