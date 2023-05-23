TikTok prankster arrested after viral videos walking into stranger’s house & stealing dog

A social media prankster has been arrested after videos about bothering people on the street or entering homes without owners’ permission were posted online. The prankster is being investigated due to his connection to the videos.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that they’ve arrested an 18-year-old man in Hackney, London, on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and filming it for social media.

The police revealed the arrest comes after they started an investigation into videos posted online. These reportedly featured several incidents, including unsolicited approaches made towards members of the public in the street or on transport, and entering properties without the apparent permission of the owners.

The videos, posted by the prankster known as SecretMizzy online, had swept across social media in the last few days. His TikTok account was shut down after one video got over 1.5 million views, while his YouTube account has also been banned following calls for them to follow in TikTok’s footsteps.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway of the Central East Command Unit for the Met Police in London said: “I do not underestimate the widespread upset, distress, and concern that these videos caused.

“Some people have referred to these as ‘prank’ videos, but I hope that this significant development demonstrates just how seriously we have been taking this investigation since this footage began circulating online.

“A number of these videos were produced, impacting on many different people and our investigation remains ongoing as we seek to build a strong picture of both the activity featured in the footage and impact on the public.”

One officer previously told MailOnline: “We’ve been looking for him for a number of days but each time we visit the property, he’s never in.

“He’s very well known around here and we’ve had to visit his home in the past to speak to him several times about his conduct. We can’t go into any details about the exact reason why we want to speak to him. I can’t say if any further action will follow.”