TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court order

TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested on Friday, May 26, for allegedly breaching his court order just two days after he was told by a judge to stop his public pranks.

18 year old social media prankster Mizzy, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, was filmed being arrested on Friday, May 26. He was arrested on the roof of a building near an Iceland store in south-east London by a plain-clothed officer .

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On Friday, May 26, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of breach of a criminal behaviour order.

“He has been taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”

It comes two days after O’Garro faced Thames Magistrates’ Court after being arrested for his videos of stealing other people’s dogs and walking into random people’s homes.

He was then issued a criminal behavior order, which prevents him from “directly or indirectly” posting social media content “without the documented consent of the people featured in the content.”

Fans are not impressed

O’Garro posted a video of his own arrest on his Twitter page on the same morning of the arrest, and people are not happy. He got thousands of replies with most people calling him out.

One person wrote: “You’re embarrassing yourself. You will regret these poor attempts at stardom when you’re older.”

“Not so cocky now! Look at the horror on his face,” a second person wrote.

A third person wrote: “Bro the joker of the uk.”

