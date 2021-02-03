TikTok fans grossed out by Nikita Dragun’s video with Alejandro Sario

Nikita Dragun grossed out her fans after uploading a TikTok video of her intimately dancing and grinding against a much-younger Alejandro Sario, who only just turned 18.

Nikita Dragun made headlines recently after her TikTok account was temporarily restricted. It happened because she uploaded a suggestive video that broke guidelines related to nudity and family-friendly content. However, most fans supported her in that instance, and TikTok quickly overturned the restriction.

But now she’s at it again, and this time, the fans aren’t on her side. Nikita is 25 years old, but that didn’t stop her from uploading a video of her bumping and grinding against Alejandro Sario, who just turned 18.

The video starts with her singing the opening lyrics to alexa demie yo voy by lucía, saying, “ugh, why does everybody think we f*ck?” Then, she proceeds to dance and grind against him while intimately placing her hand on his cheek.

Admittedly, there wasn’t much wrong with the dance itself. It wasn’t overly sexual and didn’t appear to break any rules. However, the fact she’s dancing with someone who only turned 18 recently hasn’t sat well with her fans.

A few weeks earlier, on January 22, Nikita flirted with Alejandro on Instagram. “You’re 18 now, right? I’m asking for a friend,” she wrote, with a suspicious eye-glance emoji.

Alejandro tagged her and responded, saying, “mhm.” So, it seems like she had his eye on him from the moment he turned 18, which prompted some fans to start labeling her as a “predator.”

Despite the rumors and how the situation looks, Alejandro maintains that they’re just friends. He confirmed it in a TikTok video of his own, which featured a captain, saying, “we’re literally just friends btw before you all assume.” It has since been taken down.

However, the two of them have been spotted hanging out together multiple times, which has led some fans to think they’re an item.

In the end, it’s hard to tell whether they are indeed just good friends or whether there’s something more.

Either way, though, their fans are less than impressed with the whole situation; it seems to have left them feeling a little disgusted.