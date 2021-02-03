Logo
Entertainment

TikTok fans grossed out by Nikita Dragun’s video with Alejandro Sario

Published: 3/Feb/2021 3:34

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Nikita Dragun Alejandro Sario TikTok
Instagram: @nikitadragun / Instagram: alejandrosario

Share

Nikita Dragun

Nikita Dragun grossed out her fans after uploading a TikTok video of her intimately dancing and grinding against a much-younger Alejandro Sario, who only just turned 18.

Nikita Dragun made headlines recently after her TikTok account was temporarily restricted. It happened because she uploaded a suggestive video that broke guidelines related to nudity and family-friendly content. However, most fans supported her in that instance, and TikTok quickly overturned the restriction.

But now she’s at it again, and this time, the fans aren’t on her side. Nikita is 25 years old, but that didn’t stop her from uploading a video of her bumping and grinding against Alejandro Sario, who just turned 18.

Nikita Dragun poses in a doorway.
Instagram: Nikita Dragun
Nikita Dragun’s fans weren’t too thrilled about her latest TikTok video.

The video starts with her singing the opening lyrics to alexa demie yo voy by lucía, saying, “ugh, why does everybody think we f*ck?” Then, she proceeds to dance and grind against him while intimately placing her hand on his cheek.

Admittedly, there wasn’t much wrong with the dance itself. It wasn’t overly sexual and didn’t appear to break any rules. However, the fact she’s dancing with someone who only turned 18 recently hasn’t sat well with her fans.

@nikitadragun@alejandrozario♬ alexa demie yo voy – lucía☀️

A few weeks earlier, on January 22, Nikita flirted with Alejandro on Instagram. “You’re 18 now, right? I’m asking for a friend,” she wrote, with a suspicious eye-glance emoji.

Alejandro tagged her and responded, saying, “mhm.” So, it seems like she had his eye on him from the moment he turned 18, which prompted some fans to start labeling her as a “predator.”

Despite the rumors and how the situation looks, Alejandro maintains that they’re just friends. He confirmed it in a TikTok video of his own, which featured a captain, saying, “we’re literally just friends btw before you all assume.” It has since been taken down.

However, the two of them have been spotted hanging out together multiple times, which has led some fans to think they’re an item.

In the end, it’s hard to tell whether they are indeed just good friends or whether there’s something more. 

Either way, though, their fans are less than impressed with the whole situation; it seems to have left them feeling a little disgusted.

Entertainment

Valkyrae & Corpse Husband react to surprise anime ‘cameo’ with Sykkuno & Toast

Published: 3/Feb/2021 2:30

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Valkyrae Corpse Husband Anime Cameo
Twitter: Corpse Husband / Instagram: Valkyrae

Share

Corpse Husband Disguised Toast Sykkuno Valkyrae

Valkyrae and Corpse Husband reacted to what they believe is an unexpected ‘cameo’ in the anime Osomatsu after a fan spotted characters that look like them, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast.

It’s hard to find a group of streamers more awesome than Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast. The four of them formed a special bond throughout their time streaming together. They even named themselves the ‘amigops’ after Sykkuno misspelled amigos while playing Among Us.

But while we typically see the group playing games together, one fan spotted them in an entirely different world. It could be a coincidence, but it seems like four background characters in an anime episode bore a striking resemblance to them.

Valkyrae Corpse Husband Anime Cameo
Viz Media
The ‘amigops’ might have made a cameo in Mr. Osomatsu.

Mr. Osomatsu is comedy anime television series based on the original Osomatsu-kun manga series. It follows the lives of sextuplets as they move into adulthood. But while that doesn’t have anything to do with Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast, it seems like the creators might have given them a little cameo. 

A fan couldn’t believe their eyes when watching Season 3 Episode 17, which aired on February 2. They spotted characters who looked like them in the background of two separate scenes.

“Wait, but all of amigops [are] in s3 ep17 of Osomatsu,” they wrote.

The first scene shows what appears to be Sykkuno and Corpse Husband standing in a crowd. Sykkuno’s character looks like the anime portrait of himself on his channel. It even includes a scarf and a jumper with the letters “SY” in the middle. He also has a leaf sticking out of his head like his Among Us character.

On the other hand, Corpse Husband’s character is tall and has a messy mop of hair covering his eyes. It also has a mask covering its face. Nobody knows what he looks like in real life. But the character does look like the version of himself depicted in the artwork he uses.

He was also thrilled about the potential surprise cameo.

“Whoever put Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, and I into this anime needs a raise ASAP,” he wrote. Sykkuno also retweeted it.

The second scene shows their characters sitting alongside two others that look a lot like Valkyrae and Disguised Toast. They’re casually scoffing down some food as the sun sets in the background.

“Toast, Sykkuno, Corpse and I with this random cameo?” wrote Valkyrae, who was perhaps a little less convinced but still very excited.  

The resemblance is uncanny, but it’s hard to tell whether it was intentional or a coincidence.

Either way, the streamers are excited about it, and their fans are too. Perhaps we’re one step closer to seeing an anime about them, which would be a treat.