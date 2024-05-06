Vitaly & Ty Dolla Sign team up to catch predators and “make an example” of them 

Vitaly has teamed up with Ty Dolla Sign to catch alleged child predators and enact vigilante justice while live streaming on Kick.

US-based Russian content creator Vitaly joined forces with American singer, songwriter, and record producer Ty Dolla Sign to stream themselves “catching child predators” on Kick.

The series intends to follow “10 nights of takedowns”, with the first stream already showing multiple alleged predators baited and caught by the pair.

One viral clip sees Vitaly and Ty Dolla Sign confront and chase a man who supposedly attempted to meet a 15-year-old, ‘making an example’ of him by partially shaving his head and throwing a “grenade” after him.

“Why do you want to meet a 15-year-old f****** boy for sex?” Vitaly quizzed the man, asking if he was a “pedophile.”

While the man denied all allegations and claimed he was a “good person”, Vitaly and Ty Dolla Sign took turns shaving some of his hair.

When asked why they were doing so, Vitaly explained, “Because you want to f****** meet a 15-year-old boy we’re going to make an example out of you, bro. 15-year-old f****** boy? You’re a f****** rapist, bro? That’s what you f****** are.”

Vitaly then revealed a fake grenade and threw it after the man as he fled the scene, running from the group down an alley as loud bangs fired behind him.

In a separate confrontation with another alleged predator, paramedics had to be called after a passerby knocked the man out. In the clip, blood was seen running across the pavement as Vitaly and Ty Dolla Sign called 911.

Viewers were left shocked, sharing in the chat that the pair may be held “viable” for their attempt to enact vigilante justice. Others joked on Instagram and X that Drake would be caught next.