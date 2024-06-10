Banned Kick streamers Zherka & Heelmike respond after allegedly soliciting minors

Streamers Heelmike’ and ‘Zherka’ have claimed a “trusted” worker set them up with minors after both creators were permanently banned from Kick.

The broadcast saw the two hanging out with teenagers, one of whom was allegedly confirmed by her parents to have been only 16.

When a viewer called out the situation, Michael ‘Heelmike’ Peters responded, “I love [teenagers], so get the f*** out of here f****t.”

He later posted a selfie that appeared to show Heelmike in bed with the same girl. He captioned the photo, “Zero regrets goodnight,” with onlookers labeling the post as “Insane”.

Kick stepped in and permanently banned both Heelmike Zherka for soliciting a minor on stream, however, both have since claimed they were “set up” and unaware of the girl’s age.

Heelmike took to X to share a photo of the girl’s ID — a Florida driver’s license — which appeared to show she was 18.

He also included a “secret recording” of him allegedly “kicking out the girls,” and blamed a “trusted worker” called Abby for the entire situation.

“She wanted fame so bad that she tried taking us down for it,” Heelmike wrote. “They are both snakes, Nasty and evil women.”

Heelmike went on to call those accusing him “stupid f***s”, and doubled down on his and Zherka’s innocence.

Zherka also defended himself on X and claimed he did “nothing wrong” in a lengthy post. He insisted that “every professional step” was taken and IDs were checked by “multiple people” to ensure their validity.

“Abby clearly sniped us for clout on our off day and lied nonstop with a real ID of her friend’s sister that looks just like her,” Zherka said, writing that all other girls without a verified ID were “ditched”.

“We got nothing to hide,” he continued, before asking viewers what they would have done differently. “Nothing, that’s what and you know it.”

Nonetheless, the pair remained banned for the time being, and plenty of viewers have expressed they’re not impressed with the streamer’s responses.

“Nah you’re a pedophile. Lock this dude up,” one person wrote. Another said, “Bro, they [need to] be locked up immediately for this. This dead-ass disgusting.”

A third person quizzed, “What’s with Kick streamers messing around with minors… Like is that hard to just date someone that’s your age?”