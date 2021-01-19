 Nikita Dragun calls out influencer who claims her setting spray was moldy - Dexerto
Nikita Dragun calls out influencer who claims her setting spray was moldy

Published: 19/Jan/2021 19:35

by Virginia Glaze
Nikita Dragun responds to claims of mold in her setting spray
YouTube: cohlsworld, Nikita Dragun

Nikita Dragun

YouTube star and beauty guru Nikita Dragun is coming under fire after seeming to throw shade at a fellow influencer who complained that Nikita’s line of setting sprays were moldy.

As the beauty industry continues to evolve, more and more makeup influencers are releasing their own product lines; from Patrick Starrr’s ‘One Size’ line to James Charles’ famous Morphe palette, there’s no shortage of products for fans to get their hands on these days.

Nikita Dragun is one of these influencers. The YouTuber unveiled her very own beauty line, Dragun Beauty, a little over two years ago — but one influencer on her PR list has sparked drama surrounding her ‘Forever Fantasy’ setting spray.

On January 12, YouTuber ‘cohlsworld’ uploaded a video that appeared to show dark flakes floating around in the purple bottle of setting spray, claiming that it “legit looks like mold.”

Dragun spoke out on the claim in a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories, stating that a “small batch” of her setting spray that had been sent out in PR packages had “crystallized ever so slightly.”

“It’s completely fine,” Dragun said. “These things happen. We are a vegan and cruelty-free brand. Mistakes happen!”

However, the outrage around the incident isn’t limited to the potential mold in the spray; rather, it’s Dragun’s reaction to the influencer who uploaded the video, with Dragun saying, “Anyone will do anything to try to get a view these days, even though they’re still irrelevant.”

“It’s not easy to be a female entrepreneur of a small business,” she continued. “But I guess it comes with the territory.”

Dragun also uploaded a captioned photo to her stories thanking her critics and stating that she loves criticism “because I want to learn and grow.”

“However, those individuals who intentionally go out of their way to try to be dramatic and rude to get views… like you couldn’t even see the email because you’re not on the PR list. That’s not how you gain success boo boo.”

Nikita Dragun discusses claims of mold in her line of setting spray.

It looks like fans and critics are divided regarding her response to the matter, with many comparing this latest incident to Jaclyn Hill’s infamous lipstick fiasco of 2019. For now, it doesn’t look like Nikita is bothered — after all, this wouldn’t be the first time she’s been harangued by commenters in the past few months, by far.

TikTok’s Owa Owa dog: All you need to know about Pudgywoke

Published: 19/Jan/2021 18:16

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Pudgywoke

TikTok

Most dogs are adorable, but some can be outright terrifying. One dog on TikTok fits both categories, and he’s gone viral for his distinctive “owa owa” noise. 

Over the last week, the internet has gone crazy for this one very small and elderly Chihuahua called Pudgywoke, who went viral on TikTok after its owner, Malachy James, asked, “Can I get an Owa Owa?” Pudgy responded by biting his headphone mic and actually saying “owa owa.”

The videos of the adorable, but angry, pup have taken the app by storm, with some clips amassing more than 50 million views. Pudgy himself now has over 6.3 million followers on the platform.

Pudgywoke owa owa tiktok dog
Instagram: Pudgywoke
Pudgy has more than 6 million followers on TikTok

What’s the origin?

Despite blowing up over the last couple of weeks, Pudgy has been gracing the internet with his “owa owa’s” since December 5, when James posted a stitch reacting to a woman scooping macaroni from a dish in order to show off the wet sound, only for it to be completely dry.

James asks Pudgy for a reaction, and he makes a hilarious growling noise – which some commenters said sounded like fax machine, a cicada, and even a dial-up modem.

@pudgywoke##Pudgywoke ##Foryoupage ##Foryou ##Fyp♬ YOU ARE FOLLOWING – Pudgywoke

In one TikTok, James tells the story of how he got Pudgy and assures fans that Pudgy is okay. He thinks that Pudgy was once hit by a car after running away for a short time, because he started making the noises shortly after the incident.

In the last couple of weeks, Pudgy has now turned into a meme. Several TikTokers have had their own take on “owa owa,” including Joe Mele, who tried it out with his own dog and even his dad.

@mmmjoemeleYou guys will never be @pudgywoke♬ original sound – Joe Mele

The term has also popped up on almost every platform, with “Can I get an owa owa?” being commented on Instagram posts, Twitch streams, YouTube videos, and Tweets. Pudgy even appears in the “Thank you for changing my life” meme.

At the time of writing, the tag #owaowa has 45.6 million views on TikTok, and continues to gain momentum. Pudgy has certainly earned influencer status.