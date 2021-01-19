Nikita Dragun calls out influencer who claims her setting spray was moldy - Dexerto

YouTube star and beauty guru Nikita Dragun is coming under fire after seeming to throw shade at a fellow influencer who complained that Nikita’s line of setting sprays were moldy.

As the beauty industry continues to evolve, more and more makeup influencers are releasing their own product lines; from Patrick Starrr’s ‘One Size’ line to James Charles’ famous Morphe palette, there’s no shortage of products for fans to get their hands on these days.

Nikita Dragun is one of these influencers. The YouTuber unveiled her very own beauty line, Dragun Beauty, a little over two years ago — but one influencer on her PR list has sparked drama surrounding her ‘Forever Fantasy’ setting spray.

On January 12, YouTuber ‘cohlsworld’ uploaded a video that appeared to show dark flakes floating around in the purple bottle of setting spray, claiming that it “legit looks like mold.”

Dragun spoke out on the claim in a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories, stating that a “small batch” of her setting spray that had been sent out in PR packages had “crystallized ever so slightly.”

“It’s completely fine,” Dragun said. “These things happen. We are a vegan and cruelty-free brand. Mistakes happen!”

However, the outrage around the incident isn’t limited to the potential mold in the spray; rather, it’s Dragun’s reaction to the influencer who uploaded the video, with Dragun saying, “Anyone will do anything to try to get a view these days, even though they’re still irrelevant.”

Nikita Dragun said a small batch of the setting spray malfunctioned and crystalized. She said she sent an email to her PR list offering to replace the setting sprays. She then shaded the influencer who called her out again saying people will do anything for views these days. pic.twitter.com/cphiHeGbcS — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 19, 2021

“It’s not easy to be a female entrepreneur of a small business,” she continued. “But I guess it comes with the territory.”

Dragun also uploaded a captioned photo to her stories thanking her critics and stating that she loves criticism “because I want to learn and grow.”

“However, those individuals who intentionally go out of their way to try to be dramatic and rude to get views… like you couldn’t even see the email because you’re not on the PR list. That’s not how you gain success boo boo.”

It looks like fans and critics are divided regarding her response to the matter, with many comparing this latest incident to Jaclyn Hill’s infamous lipstick fiasco of 2019. For now, it doesn’t look like Nikita is bothered — after all, this wouldn’t be the first time she’s been harangued by commenters in the past few months, by far.