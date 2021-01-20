Jeffree Star exposed for nasty comments on Nikita Dragun & Trisha Paytas - Dexerto

A former friend of Jeffree Star, music producer Oscar Wylde, has exposed Jeffree for speaking negatively about his fellow influencers Trisha Paytas and Nikita Dragun in a video on YouTube.

Trisha Paytas recently publicly called out “evil” Jeffree Star and his hairstylist HairbyJay following a tense trip to Las Vegas earlier this year.

In a YouTube video entitled “Why I’m scared of Jeffree and HairbyJay,” Paytas explained that she was left “hurt and disgusted” during the Valentine’s Day vacation – so much so, she even went home early.

Claiming that Star, HairbyJay and other guests spent the “awful” trip making fun of her weight, skin, spending and appearance, Paytas said: “Jeffree brought me on a trip to s**t on me, and I can’t have a say, because he paid for it.”

She also hit out at former friend and YouTuber Shane Dawson, criticizing him for “constantly promoting” Star even though he allegedly treated her poorly in the past.

Jeffree later took to Twitter in response to these accusations. Claiming that he is “horrified” by what HairbyJay said during his live, he maintained in a Tweet addressed to Paytas: “Let’s not pretend I had any part to play in that.”

Responding to Jeffree by quote tweeting one of his comments about the situation, Trisha also said, “If you didn’t want to be involved in the drama, why is he speaking your name in the video on your behalf? Confirming all the horrid shit you guys said about me?”

Since then, Oscar Wylde, a DJ and producer also known as ‘cvkedup,’ has also spoken out on the situation, giving his own interpretation of Jeffree Star’s purported backstabbing of these influencers. He has a large following of more than 300,000 Instagram followers and used to be close friends with Jeffree Star, but claims he cut their friendship off.

On January 20, Oscar posted a video on his YouTube channel discussing his previous friendship with Jeffree Star and recent controversies. Speaking on his former acquaintances, Oscar revealed that Jeffree had said some nasty things about beauty influencer Nikita Dragun.

Oscar said: “I’m not gonna stir the pot, but how about the 40 minutes you guys just went back and forth talking about Nikita Dragun’s, uh, ‘hail mary candle,’ and that she copied you, and then you went and showed her it in your office?”

He also revealed that Jeffree had said some similar words about Trisha Paytas, adding, “The things that were said about Trisha, it’s basically mirroring what’s said in that kitchen as like, banter.”

He then spoke on Shane Dawson’s relationship with Jeffree, saying, “I’m still surprised that Shane has lasted this long. I don’t know if it’s for financial gain or not, but at the end of the day, Shane Dawson, I looked up to you a lot… I don’t know what you’re doing right now. You’re supporting the wrong people.”

The personalities involved are yet to comment on Oscar’s response to the ongoing drama.