 Jeffree Star exposed for nasty comments on Nikita Dragun & Trisha Paytas - Dexerto
Jeffree Star exposed for nasty comments on Nikita Dragun & Trisha Paytas

Published: 20/Jan/2021 18:40

by Alice Hearing
A former friend of Jeffree Star, music producer Oscar Wylde, has exposed Jeffree for speaking negatively about his fellow influencers Trisha Paytas and Nikita Dragun in a video on YouTube.

Trisha Paytas recently publicly called out “evil” Jeffree Star and his hairstylist HairbyJay following a tense trip to Las Vegas earlier this year.

In a YouTube video entitled “Why I’m scared of Jeffree and HairbyJay,” Paytas explained that she was left “hurt and disgusted” during the Valentine’s Day vacation – so much so, she even went home early.

Claiming that Star, HairbyJay and other guests spent the “awful” trip making fun of her weight, skin, spending and appearance, Paytas said: “Jeffree brought me on a trip to s**t on me, and I can’t have a say, because he paid for it.”

Jeffree Star tests out new makeup wipes for his audience.
Jeffree Star is no stranger to controversy

She also hit out at former friend and YouTuber Shane Dawson, criticizing him for “constantly promoting” Star even though he allegedly treated her poorly in the past.

Jeffree later took to Twitter in response to these accusations. Claiming that he is “horrified” by what HairbyJay said during his live, he maintained in a Tweet addressed to Paytas: “Let’s not pretend I had any part to play in that.”

Responding to Jeffree by quote tweeting one of his comments about the situation, Trisha also said, “If you didn’t want to be involved in the drama, why is he speaking your name in the video on your behalf? Confirming all the horrid shit you guys said about me?”

Since then, Oscar Wylde, a DJ and producer also known as ‘cvkedup,’ has also spoken out on the situation, giving his own interpretation of Jeffree Star’s purported backstabbing of these influencers. He has a large following of more than 300,000 Instagram followers and used to be close friends with Jeffree Star, but claims he cut their friendship off.

On January 20, Oscar posted a video on his YouTube channel discussing his previous friendship with Jeffree Star and recent controversies. Speaking on his former acquaintances, Oscar revealed that Jeffree had said some nasty things about beauty influencer Nikita Dragun.

Oscar said: “I’m not gonna stir the pot, but how about the 40 minutes you guys just went back and forth talking about Nikita Dragun’s, uh, ‘hail mary candle,’ and that she copied you, and then you went and showed her it in your office?”

He also revealed that Jeffree had said some similar words about Trisha Paytas, adding, “The things that were said about Trisha, it’s basically mirroring what’s said in that kitchen as like, banter.”

He then spoke on Shane Dawson’s relationship with Jeffree, saying,  “I’m still surprised that Shane has lasted this long. I don’t know if it’s for financial gain or not, but at the end of the day, Shane Dawson, I looked up to you a lot… I don’t know what you’re doing right now. You’re supporting the wrong people.”

The personalities involved are yet to comment on Oscar’s response to the ongoing drama.

HAchubby goes crazy celebrating huge Twitch donation

Published: 20/Jan/2021 16:20

by Alex Garton
Hachubby stream
HAchubby

After receiving a huge $2,500 donation, Twitch streamer HAchubby celebrated in a rather unexpected manner that made for an amazing Twitch highlight.

If you’re a fan of Twitch and you tune into the platform regularly then you’ll know that watching streamers receive huge donations is always entertaining. Audiences love watching them so much, there’s even a sub-genre of videos on YouTube that are dedicated to donating huge amounts of money to streamers to see their reactions.

It’s no surprise these videos get millions of views as it’s always great content to see a Twitch streamer having their day made by a big donation. Of course, it’s difficult to predict how someone will act after being donated a large amount of money.

In HAchubby’s case, it involved celebrating by running around her store with a basket on her head.

HAchubby stream
Twitch: HAchubby
HAchubby has over 250,000 followers on Twitch

HAchubby celebrates huge Twitch donation

During her January 19 stream, HAchubby received a huge $2,500 Twitch donation from one of her viewers. Of course, she was extremely grateful for the donation and expressed how thankful she was: “Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god thank you so much.”

At first, it appeared as if she was going to carry on with the stream, but then she suddenly burst into a celebratory dance. Her Twitch chat erupted with messages and her viewers were clearly happy to see how thankful she was for the donation.

It was at that point she grabbed a basket from the store that she owns and began running about the aisle with it on her head. The highlight made for a hilarious Twitch clip and it was obvious how much the donation meant to her.

There’s no denying it’s not your typical reaction to a donation, but it’ll certainly be a memorable highlight for any of her viewers watching live. On top of this, you can guarantee it’ll be added to the range of streamer donation clips featured in various compilation videos.

We’ll have to keep our eye for any more big donations that HAchubby receives to see how she reacts the second time around.