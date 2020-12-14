Tfue calls Clix “cringe” for targeting him during his Fortnite return" - Dexerto

Tfue was a little rusty in his long-awaited Fortnite return, but that didn’t stop fellow battle royale star Clix from targeting him on purpose during the Twitch star’s first stream back; a competitive move Tfue dubbed “so cringe.”

Fortnite Season 5 has been setting the world on fire since it’s release. It even tempted Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney to make a much-anticipated comeback. At least, one that would last more than a day.

It took him a while, but he ultimately caved in to the temptation, and streamed the game for 15 hours straight. His fans and followers were thrilled, and Tfue seemed to be enjoying himself too. But then something happened that dampened his mood.

Tfue and his squad were minding their own business until they got rushed by another team. It quickly became apparent that they were extremely skilled players. The shots and edits were on point. Tfue wasn’t convinced, though, at least not right away.

“Dude, this kid’s got a pistol. Like what is he doing?” he said. Little did he know, the enemy was Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod, and he knew exactly what he was doing. He made quick work of Tfue and his squad with a little help from his teammates.

“It was Clix! They probably knew it was us, said Tfue. “Chat probably told them it was us, and then they pushed because they knew I hadn’t played the game in six months.” It turned out he was right. Some viewers pointed out that Clix admitted it on stream.

“Somebody in my chat said they pushed because they saw it was my skin,” said Tfue. He wasn’t too thrilled about it, either. “Oh, that’s so cringe! That’s like meta-gaming. That’s whack.”

Tfue wasn’t impressed, but he quickly got over it and moved on. It didn’t change the fact that his Fortnite return was a success. If anything, it added another clip to the highlight reel.

Hopefully, Tfue will start playing regularly again; it’s undoubtedly something his fans will enjoy. However, based on what he’s said in the past, it seems unlikely.