Tfue calls Clix “cringe” for targeting him during his Fortnite return" - Dexerto

 Tfue calls Clix "cringe" for targeting him during his Fortnite return
Tfue calls Clix “cringe” for targeting him during his Fortnite return”

Published: 14/Dec/2020 0:49

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Tfue was a little rusty in his long-awaited Fortnite return, but that didn’t stop fellow battle royale star Clix from targeting him on purpose during the Twitch star’s first stream back; a competitive move Tfue dubbed so cringe.

Fortnite Season 5 has been setting the world on fire since it’s release. It even tempted Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney to make a much-anticipated comeback. At least, one that would last more than a day.

It took him a while, but he ultimately caved in to the temptation, and streamed the game for 15 hours straight. His fans and followers were thrilled, and Tfue seemed to be enjoying himself too. But then something happened that dampened his mood.

Fortnite was Tfue’s main game once upon a time, but he hasn’t played much in the past six months.

Tfue and his squad were minding their own business until they got rushed by another team. It quickly became apparent that they were extremely skilled players. The shots and edits were on point. Tfue wasn’t convinced, though, at least not right away.

“Dude, this kid’s got a pistol. Like what is he doing?” he said. Little did he know, the enemy was Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod, and he knew exactly what he was doing. He made quick work of Tfue and his squad with a little help from his teammates.

“It was Clix! They probably knew it was us, said Tfue. “Chat probably told them it was us, and then they pushed because they knew I hadn’t played the game in six months.” It turned out he was right. Some viewers pointed out that Clix admitted it on stream.

“Somebody in my chat said they pushed because they saw it was my skin,” said Tfue. He wasn’t too thrilled about it, either. “Oh, that’s so cringe! That’s like meta-gaming. That’s whack.” 

Tfue wasn’t impressed, but he quickly got over it and moved on. It didn’t change the fact that his Fortnite return was a success. If anything, it added another clip to the highlight reel.

Hopefully, Tfue will start playing regularly again; it’s undoubtedly something his fans will enjoy. However, based on what he’s said in the past, it seems unlikely.

Sabrina Quesada kisses show contestant despite having a boyfriend

Published: 13/Dec/2020 22:32

by Charlotte Colombo
TikTok

Alex Warren’s new YouTube reality show ‘Awesomeness TV’s Best Influencer’ looks like its heating up after TikTok star Sabrina Quesada was smooching someone in the show’s trailer… and it wasn’t her boyfriend!

The ‘Not a Content House’ star, who lived in the plush Miami mansion during her stint as a contestant on the YouTube reality show, is a rising star on TikTok.

She might be only 18 years old, but Quesada already has 2.8 million followers on TikTok as well as her own line of official merchandise. On top of building a career for herself, Sabrina is also dating fellow TikToker Cooper Noriega.

That’s why fans went into overdrive after the latest trailer for ‘Best Influencer’ showed her smooching Julian Jara during a game of ‘Truth or Kiss’, leaving her fellow TikTokers and roommates screaming with excitement in the trailer.

While some fans reacted with suspicion at this move, with several Instagram users pointing out her relationship status, others said that the show was pre-filmed back in October, meaning that that the kiss – which, according to fellow contestant, involved “a lot of tongue” could have potentially happened before Quesada and Noriega got together.

However, as one Instagram user pointed out, even if that was the case, Sabrina and Cooper were “talking” at the time, which makes the timing of the kiss nonetheless suspicious.

In reaction to the trailer, several Instagram user pointed out that Sabrina currently has a boyfriend. One comment on the matter received over 300 likes.

With neither Sabrina and Cooper speaking out publicly about the footage as of yet, it looks like fans will just have to wait to see how it all plays out on screen.

What is Awesomeness TV’s Best Influencer?

Hosted by Hype House member Alex Warren, the new reality show, which has been released in weekly, 20-minute episodes for the last month, follows nine Latinx TikTok influencers all living in Project 305: a new content house in Miami.

However, this isn’t just a fly-on-the-wall show; the nine influencers are all battling it out to be crowned AwesomenessTV’s ‘Best Influencer’. As part of the show, they need to create content with each other and complete a series of challenges.

Sabrina Quesada is one of nine contestants of YouTube reality series ‘Awesomeness TV’s Next Influencer’.

The influencer with the highest ranking at the end of the show will be the winner, and their prize is a contract with the platform, which will undoubtedly take their budding career to new heights.

The nine contestants of the show are:

  1. Sabrina Quesada
  2. Valeria Arguelles
  3. Nicole (Colie) Nuanez
  4. Owen Holt
  5. Raul Encio
  6. Gaby Obregon
  7. Jada Wesley
  8. Jovani Jara
  9. Julian Jara

Episodes of the show can be viewed on AwesomenessTV’s YouTube channel!