Tfue shows off his ridicously expensive toilet with insane features - Dexerto

Tfue shows off his ridicously expensive toilet with insane features

Published: 8/Oct/2020 16:39

by Jacob Hale
Instagram: tfue / Unsplash: Jan Antonin Kolar

tfue

Twitch streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney has shown off his ridiculously expensive toilet, that even comes with a remote control to take advantage of all of its bizarre features.

With top streamers raking in absurd amounts of money, becoming millionaires off the back of their gaming talents, you see them start to enjoy the finer things in life, with big houses, fast cars and expensive clothes.

Tfue, though, has already had all of the above and more, so what else do you buy when you’ve got everything you need?

Well, a luxury smart toilet is, of course, the next logical step, complete with everything you could ask a toilet to do.

Tfue with dog on Instagram
Instagram: tfue
Tfue is clearly finding the optimal ways to spend his money.

On October 7, Tfue simply tweeted saying that he “spent $2000 on a toilet and it was the best decision of [his] life.”

Obviously, this raised a lot of questions from fans, who wondered what could possibly make a toilet worth $2000 and, to Tfue’s credit, he managed to justify it with a video reveal.

As you can see, his toilet comes with a remote control to get everything you need done. After the motion detection opens the lid for you, you can use the various buttons available to flush the toilet, heat the seat, use the dryer, turn on the bidet and more.

Tfue describes his new throne as “cracked” and he’s completely right. It literally looks like everything you could want from a toilet, including some nice mood lighting in the actual bowl that really makes it look next-level.

While we’re talking about luxury toilets, though, it’s impossible not to mention that of Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, who got himself a water jet stream toilet for $10,000 back in February 2019 and, if we were paying that much for a toilet, we would probably never want to get off it.

Cosplay

TikTok makeup artist looks terrifying as Rick & Morty’s Mr. Meeseeks

Published: 8/Oct/2020 16:56

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Abby Roberts

Cosplay TikTok

Popular TikToker Abby Roberts has transformed herself into Mr. Meeseeks from Netflix’s Rick & Morty using only make-up, and the results are insane.

Abby Roberts (Abby artistry) is a British TikToker and makeup artist with more than 12.4 million followers on the app. Abby is well known for her incredible makeup skills, cosplay, and ridiculous transformations into different characters. Abby is also dating fellow TikToker Noen Eubanks.

Abby consistently challenges the boundaries of how far makeup can go in altering someone’s appearance, and if you thought she couldn’t turn into a cartoon, you thought wrong.

In her latest project, and potentially in the spirit of spooky season, Abby covered her entire face in blue and drew on a giant smile with terrifying teeth. She completed the look with a bright orange wig and a blue zip-up jacket.

Abby Roberts artistry tiktok
Instagram: Abby Roberts
Abby Roberts is well-known on TikTok for pushing makeup boundaries

In the Rick & Morty universe, Mr. Meeseeks is a creature that appears throughout the seasons. They are created to serve a singular purpose and will go to any length to fulfill that. When they do, they expire and vanish into the air. While they don’t sound so scary, fans of the show will know just how creepy and disturbing the creatures can be.

She captioned her video, “This is probably my scariest look this Halloween I’m sorry” and added “cause y’all needed some more nightmare fuel,” eventually admitting in a third and final TikTok that the look is “a regret.”

@abbyrartistrythis is probably my scariest look this halloween i’m sorry 💀♬ let me know… – ok

Halloween fanatics can expect exciting things from Abby in the countdown to October 31. Already this month Abby has shown off her amazing Harley Quinn cosplay, experimented with eye blood makeup.

Abby also debuted a Halloween special trailer on YouTube where she is filmed sitting on a huge red throne dressed as the devil in front of satin red curtains.

Fans can see more Halloween content on Abby’s YouTube channel every Friday at 11 am PST in October.