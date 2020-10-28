 Tfue finally reveals why he quit Fortnite after 2 years of "crankin 90s" - Dexerto
Fortnite

Tfue finally reveals why he quit Fortnite after 2 years of “crankin 90s”

Published: 28/Oct/2020 22:50

by Alan Bernal
Epic Games / Tfue Instagram

Share

tfue

One of the biggest Fortnite streamers ever, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, revealed why he quit the game that amassed him millions of followers and a lucrative streaming career.

Since Fortnite’s battle royale component was released, the 22-year-old has been one of the most consistent content creators around the title. As for skill, at one time he was hailed as the best player, which only skyrocketed his popularity on Twitch.

But after years of speaking out against design decisions and the subsequent release of Warzone, Tfue left behind his main source of content – sporadically popping back into Fortnite since.

Only lightly talking about his Fortnite absence in the past, Tfue opened up about why he left on the ‘Brand Risk Podcast’ and how he’s expanded from the game since making the decision.

Epic Games via Twitch
Tfue was a huge figure in the Fortnite scene. He’s pictured here making an appearance at the Fortnite World Cup.

“Two years of cranking 90s was just too much,” Tfue said. “I had to spice it up and play other things. Plus, I felt like I milked the game so much that, like, me playing it was almost digging myself into a pit.”

When he first started uploading YouTube videos on Fortnite, he called it one of the “easiest and most polished” battle royales in the market at the time. That was largely true, as audiences from all age and skill groups eagerly hopped on to try it out.

But as his popularity slowly grew on Twitch, he saw that Fortnite started to become a job instead of the title that consumed his gaming life.

(Segment starts at 2:14)

“I got to the point where the only reason I was playing it was for viewers and for my career,” he explained. “I just stopped caring about that and felt like I milked Fortnite for all that was worth, considering I was blowing up at the peak of it.”

Tfue feels Fortnite “will die down, but (never) actually die,” and he’s already deep into games like Warzone to hold him over. Other bigtime streamers like DrLupo, CouRage, and Myth have also been separating from Epic Games’ battle royale, something we’re seeing more and more.

While he made a name for himself on the Fortnite island, Tfue has been exploring greener pastures to take his streaming career to the next phase.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm