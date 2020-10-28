Tfue finally reveals why he quit Fortnite after 2 years of "crankin 90s" - Dexerto

One of the biggest Fortnite streamers ever, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, revealed why he quit the game that amassed him millions of followers and a lucrative streaming career.

Since Fortnite’s battle royale component was released, the 22-year-old has been one of the most consistent content creators around the title. As for skill, at one time he was hailed as the best player, which only skyrocketed his popularity on Twitch.

But after years of speaking out against design decisions and the subsequent release of Warzone, Tfue left behind his main source of content – sporadically popping back into Fortnite since.

Only lightly talking about his Fortnite absence in the past, Tfue opened up about why he left on the ‘Brand Risk Podcast’ and how he’s expanded from the game since making the decision.

“Two years of cranking 90s was just too much,” Tfue said. “I had to spice it up and play other things. Plus, I felt like I milked the game so much that, like, me playing it was almost digging myself into a pit.”

When he first started uploading YouTube videos on Fortnite, he called it one of the “easiest and most polished” battle royales in the market at the time. That was largely true, as audiences from all age and skill groups eagerly hopped on to try it out.

But as his popularity slowly grew on Twitch, he saw that Fortnite started to become a job instead of the title that consumed his gaming life.

(Segment starts at 2:14)

“I got to the point where the only reason I was playing it was for viewers and for my career,” he explained. “I just stopped caring about that and felt like I milked Fortnite for all that was worth, considering I was blowing up at the peak of it.”

Tfue feels Fortnite “will die down, but (never) actually die,” and he’s already deep into games like Warzone to hold him over. Other bigtime streamers like DrLupo, CouRage, and Myth have also been separating from Epic Games’ battle royale, something we’re seeing more and more.

While he made a name for himself on the Fortnite island, Tfue has been exploring greener pastures to take his streaming career to the next phase.