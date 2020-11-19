 Tfue is still trying to get Hamlinz to finally make his Twitch return - Dexerto
Tfue is still trying to get Hamlinz to finally make his Twitch return

Published: 19/Nov/2020 5:28

by Andrew Amos
Twitter: TSM_Hamlinz / YouTube: Tfue

Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin was once one of the Kings of Twitch when Fortnite was taking off. However, the TSM star has fallen off the radar in the last 12 months. Fans are still holding out hope for his return though, and even Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney is trying to push him back live.

Hamlinz and Tfue were at the top of Fortnite together back in 2018 and 2019. They duo’d numerous times, and their fanbases were heavily intertwined.

However, Tfue has gone on to bigger and better things, but Hamlinz has fallen off the radar. He hasn’t streamed in over six months, and it seems like the community is antsy for the “30 minute a month” streamer’s return.

TSM Hamlinz Social Media Silence
TSM Hamlinz
Hamlinz hasn’t streamed since March 2020, but his fans are trying to change that.

Tfue shared a conversation he recently had with Hamlinz on Twitter, with a few comments trying to nudge the TSM streamer to return to the platform.

“Bro you forgot to end your stream. I don’t know if you meant to,” Hamlinz said to Tfue after his November 17 broadcast.

Tfue came back with a tongue-in-cheek comment, but one that resonated with a lot of people in the Twitch community. “Bro you forgot to start yours,” he said in reply.

It comes after the Twitch community continues to rally behind Hamlinz to make his return to the platform. Hamlinz last streamed on March 17, 2020 ⁠— over six months ago. In the last 12 months, he has streamed a total of 105 hours ⁠— a far cry from numbers he was pulling in 2018.

While he was averaging over 10,000 viewers right up until the end, Hamlinz’s disappearance has worried fans. He hasn’t just been inactive on Twitch, but also across social media, Hamlinz has very rarely posted.

However, there is a chance that the TSM star could be returning to streaming. Hamlinz said in an October 26 tweet he was “feeling like [himself again].”

The streamer took some time off across 2019 to deal with personal issues. He was suffering health issues earlier in the year, and then his grandfather passed away later in the year. His grandmother was also diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I needed some time by myself to rekindle, get my thoughts together, and get myself together, because I’ve never lost anyone close,” he told fans in October.

While Hamlinz hasn’t locked in a return stream date yet, his fans are hoping it’ll be just around the corner. Better yet, he could come back alongside his old duo Daequan, and live it up like its the early days of Fortnite all over again.

That’s sure to get the fans excited again, if it ever ends up happening.

NRG unveils insane $10 million ‘Gaming Fantasy Factory’

Published: 19/Nov/2020 2:45 Updated: 19/Nov/2020 2:58

by Brad Norton
NRG Castle
YouTube: NRG Esports

American organization NRG Esports has revealed the ‘NRG Castle,’ an over the top, $10M gaming facility designed to mirror Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory but for esports competition and content creation.

Custom gaming facilities have been all the rage throughout 2020. From the fresh 100 Thieves Compound unveiled in January to a multimillion-dollar Fortnite team house, many top orgs have been jumping on the trend.

NRG is the latest to reveal its very own property in Los Angeles with the NRG Castle. While it’s not an actual castle from the outside, it’s an enormous, multi-level spot with one of the more unique looks in the industry. It’s not a standard house, nor is it a traditional office space.

It’s a fully customized facility designed from the ground up to have a completely original look. Here’s what’s inside the 20,000 square foot “Gaming Fantasy Factory.”

NRG Castle tour
YouTube: NRG Esports
The NRG Castle has been designed as a hub for viral gaming content.

Right when you enter the so-called castle, you’ll be met with a red carpet leading into an open area with a custom screen. A huge projector is all set up with one of every single gaming console equipped. 

“You can technically play every video game ever created on this giant movie screen,” Executive Producer Grady Rains explained.

While that’s an eye-grabbing introduction to the facility, it then leads through to a one of a kind, million-dollar “double-decker gaming couch.” On the bottom, there’s a circular couch to lay in while gaming. However, there’s also a ladder to reach a second floor, along with a slide to quickly get back down. 

NRG Castle tour
YouTube: NRG Esports
A $1 million gaming couch fits right in with the crazy design of the NRG Castle.

All of that for a single couch is certainly fitting with the broad idea for the NRG Castle. The LA facility was “made specifically for the creation of over the top and viral gaming content.”

Adding to this over the top theme, water fountains aren’t just regular water fountains here. Instead, they “spit out energy drink.”

Of course, there’s actual office space tucked away in the building as well. It’s already come in handy back to back Overwatch League champions the San Francisco Shock.

This is only the grand reveal of the NRG Castle, so expect to see tons of unique content coming out of this location in future. 