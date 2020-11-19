Tfue is still trying to get Hamlinz to finally make his Twitch return - Dexerto

Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin was once one of the Kings of Twitch when Fortnite was taking off. However, the TSM star has fallen off the radar in the last 12 months. Fans are still holding out hope for his return though, and even Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney is trying to push him back live.

Hamlinz and Tfue were at the top of Fortnite together back in 2018 and 2019. They duo’d numerous times, and their fanbases were heavily intertwined.

However, Tfue has gone on to bigger and better things, but Hamlinz has fallen off the radar. He hasn’t streamed in over six months, and it seems like the community is antsy for the “30 minute a month” streamer’s return.

Tfue shared a conversation he recently had with Hamlinz on Twitter, with a few comments trying to nudge the TSM streamer to return to the platform.

“Bro you forgot to end your stream. I don’t know if you meant to,” Hamlinz said to Tfue after his November 17 broadcast.

Tfue came back with a tongue-in-cheek comment, but one that resonated with a lot of people in the Twitch community. “Bro you forgot to start yours,” he said in reply.

It comes after the Twitch community continues to rally behind Hamlinz to make his return to the platform. Hamlinz last streamed on March 17, 2020 ⁠— over six months ago. In the last 12 months, he has streamed a total of 105 hours ⁠— a far cry from numbers he was pulling in 2018.

While he was averaging over 10,000 viewers right up until the end, Hamlinz’s disappearance has worried fans. He hasn’t just been inactive on Twitch, but also across social media, Hamlinz has very rarely posted.

However, there is a chance that the TSM star could be returning to streaming. Hamlinz said in an October 26 tweet he was “feeling like [himself again].”

The streamer took some time off across 2019 to deal with personal issues. He was suffering health issues earlier in the year, and then his grandfather passed away later in the year. His grandmother was also diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I needed some time by myself to rekindle, get my thoughts together, and get myself together, because I’ve never lost anyone close,” he told fans in October.

While Hamlinz hasn’t locked in a return stream date yet, his fans are hoping it’ll be just around the corner. Better yet, he could come back alongside his old duo Daequan, and live it up like its the early days of Fortnite all over again.

That’s sure to get the fans excited again, if it ever ends up happening.