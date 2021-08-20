Britney Spears is one of the best-selling artists of all time with over 100 million records sold. With her recent conservatorship battle with her father in the news and the #FreeBritney movement, Spears has re-entered the spotlight.

Spears is well-known for her Instagram posts to her more than 33 million followers where she posts about her gym burning down, glamourous holidays to Maui, and more recently honest posts about how she’s struggled under the current circumstances.

However, she’s also incredibly active on TikTok having been active on there all the way back to 2019 with 36 videos to 5.4 million followers.

All of her posts have received over a million views with her highest views video receiving over 2.3 million likes and 37.2 million views.

So why should you follow her TikTok account? Here are four reasons why Britney Spears is the best celebrity on TikTok.

Learn how to make “the meanest sandwich”

There’s nothing worse than opening the fridge and struggling to work out what to have for your lunch. Well, look no further than Britney’s recreation of the “meanest sandwich known to mankind.”

Made with artisan ciabatta, goat’s cheese, pecans, shredded chicken and turkey, avocado, lettuce, and pear, the sandwich seems more like a gourmet meal.

In the video, Spears shows how she assembled the sandwich and tells viewers to not go too crazy. She also says, “a little goes a long way so you don’t need a huge sandwich for the summertime. Something small.”

@britneyspears I did it guys … I recreated the meanest sandwich known to mankind !!! Now where’s my trophy 🏆 ??? PS I meant pecans not almonds !!! #SimpleRecipe ♬ original sound – Britney Spears

Body positivity in Spears’ TikToks

We all struggle with body issues from time to time so if you’re in need of some body-positive content then look no further.

In one video that received over a million likes, you can see Spears showing off a variety of bikinis using a flower to transition between each outfit.

The video was posted with the caption, “we all have our own ways to work on our bodies and I respect that because we all should.”

Spears has regularly posted workout videos on Instagram showing the importance of exercise to her daily routine.

@britneyspears We all have our own ways to work on our bodies and I respect that cause we all should !!! ♬ Perfect Day – Tundra Beats

Colorful and striking outfits

From Britney’s days as a performer, she was well known for her extravagant sets, elaborate outfits, and complicated dance routines. While she’s not on the stage as much anymore, Britney is still showing off plenty of outfits on her Instagram.

In one video with over 15 million views, Britney takes us through a bunch of outfits to Pharell William’s ‘Happy’. From a leopard print catsuit to an elegant white skirt and top to an outfit to a striking leather jacket and green miniskirt combo, Spears certainly turns it up.

@britneyspears I found my cat suit 🐾 … No luck finding my mask but at least I found my body 🙀😂💋!!!! Stay joyful my friends and do what makes you happy ☀️☀️☀️!!!! ♬ Happy – Pharrell Williams

In a recent TikTok with over 28 million views, Spears showed off a new orange dress and heels.

Spears’ yoga routines

@britneyspears Another day at yoga …. consistency is key. With me it’s sort of like prayer. Such a beautiful day …. god speed and god bless 🦋🌸👒☘️💅🐠👠👗👙 ♬ original sound – Britney Spears

With the world so hectic at the moment, we all need some time to relax, and what better way to do that than have one of Spears’ yoga routines pop up on your For You page.

Other TikToks on Spears’ account have included her mucking about on a scooter, posting messages to her fans, posing with a beautiful bunch of flowers, and kind messages to her ex-fiance Justin Timberlake.