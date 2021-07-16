Viral Taylor Swift lookalike is making TikTok do a double-take

A Nashville-based nurse is going viral across TikTok for being the spitting image of country-turned-pop music sensation Taylor Swift — and it’s throwing the entire internet for a loop.

We’ve already taken a deep-dive into TikTok’s shocking Scarlett Johansson lookalike. Now, it’s time to take a look at another celebrity dead-ringer, this time for music artist Taylor Swift.

A registered trauma nurse in Nashville, Tennessee (coincidentally, the home of Taylor Swift), is taking the internet by storm due to her uncanny resemblance to the ‘Bad Blood’ singer.

While plenty of the TikToker’s videos boast hundreds of thousands of views each, Ashley’s (username traumarn13) popularity skyrocketed on the app after viewers caught wind of her “old school” laundry routine, which she showed off on July 7.

However, it wasn’t her lack of a washer or dryer that caught their eye; instead, it was her shocking resemblance to Taylor Swift, which has since garnered the nurse over 129,000 followers and 2.7 million likes on the platform.

Unfortunately, Ashley’s sudden popularity also apparently had fans thinking that Taylor Swift actually did her laundry in the bathtub — a hilarious rumor that the TikToker debunked in a video urging viewers to take a peek at her username.

That’s not all; even Ashley’s own daughter has apparently mistaken Taylor Swift for her mother after watching Netflix’s Miss Americana.

Ashley isn’t TikTok’s only recent celebrity lookalike, by far; recently, the platform went crazy over creator ‘Kate Johansson,’ who has similarly taken the platform by storm for her uncanny resemblance to Scarlett Johansson, going viral with her cosplays of Black Widow and other characters played by the actress.

This makes us wonder how many celebrity lookalikes are actually out there who have yet to be discovered.