IShowSpeed overtakes Taylor Swift on TikTok as streamer’s online empire skyrockets

IShowSpeed is continuing to take over social media, even surpassing world-famous music star Taylor Swift on TikTok amid his viral trip across Southeast Asia.

YouTube star IShowSpeed is the number one English-speaking streamer on the internet, thanks in no small part to his extremely popular tours across regions like Europe and Southeast Asia.

His travels have seen him engage in all sorts of unforgettable activities like playing with tigers and boxing with Manny Pacquiao. He also draws massive crowds of fans wherever he goes thanks to his over-the-top reactions and vibrant personality.

Speed’s exploits have earned him millions of views and even broke records – and now, he’s competing with one of the biggest celebrities in the world.

On September 24, fans noticed that Speed had overtaken Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift, who currently sits at 32.8 million followers on the video-sharing app. Speed, however, has reached 33.1 million followers and counting as fans pour in with excitement for the streamer.

“That’s wild. From gaming streams to bungee jumps, man’s built a whole empire on pure chaos. Congrats Speed!” one wrote on Twitter/X.

“Bro is biggest brand right now as an influencer,” another said.

“Speed can’t be stopped, man,” yet another remarked.

That’s not all; Speed has also surpassed Taylor Swift in likes by nearly half a million, and his popularity only continues to grow as he makes his way through Southeast Asia.

In fact, Speed’s online prominence has sparked the interest of several high-profile figures, including Marvel star Simu Liu, who congratulated the “badass” streamer on his success in an impromptu meeting in Singapore on September 24.

“Congratulations on everything, man,” Liu said. “It’s crazy watching your success and everything, and the way that you’ve blown up.”

Speed’s Asia tour has been an emotional one for the creator, who broke down in tears after reaching one million live viewers during a broadcast in Indonesia – and there’s still much more on the horizon for him, as he revealed plans to tour the Middle East next.