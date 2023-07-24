Tayler Holder clears up Bryce Hall fight rumors after Misfits 008 scuffle

TikTok star Tayler Holder is clearing up rumors that he nearly got into a fight with Bryce Hall after a scuffle broke out at Misfits 008 over the weekend.

Tayler Holder and Bryce Hall are two prominent TikTokers who have had beef with each other for over a year now.

Their issues began after a slew of vague accusations flew around regarding Holder in early 2022, resulting in the influencer being mass-unfollowed across social media.

Although aught has yet to come of these allegations, Bryce Hall has made it quite clear that he isn’t a fan of Tayler and even offered to box the disgraced content creator.

YouTube: Tayler Holder Tayler Holder is a prominent influencer who has sparked the ire of fellow TikToker Bryce Hall.

Scuffle breaks out at Misfits 008

However, Tayler brushed off this offe, calling it “weird,” and has continued his life as an influencer as usual… until now.

On July 22, a slew of influencers gathered together to fight on the Misfits x DAZN Series 008 boxing card. However, sometime during the event, a scuffle nearly broke out, and both Hall and Holder were in the mix.

A clip taken from the incident shows Holder being held back by a group of men as a crowd of people gathered around a stage.

Although it was unclear exactly what started the situation, fans were quick to speculate that the two influencers were about to throw hands — but according to Tayler, that’s not what happened.

Tayler Holder denies Bryce Hall fight at center of Misfits 008 scuffle

In a statement made via Instagram a day later, Holder revealed that he and Hall weren’t, in fact, going to trade blows. According to the TikToker, other attendees were stirring up trouble, and it had “nothing to do” with himself and Bryce.

“This had nothing to do with me and Bryce AT ALL LOL,” Holder wrote in a comment. “There were 6 grown men starting problems with everyone last night and saying a lot of inappropriate stuff to everyone.”

Although it’s uncertain if we’ll ever see Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder face off in the boxing ring, a major influencer bout was teased at Misfits 008, revealing a possible card with matches between KSI and Tommy Fury and even Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.