Bryce Hall apologizes after insulting “dweeb” Mizkif in Tfue casino Vlog

Bryce Hall apologized after “embarrassing” himself by going off on Mizkif during Tfue’s first-ever vlog on Twitter/X, shouting at him in a casino, eventually leading to Miz being removed.

Streamer Tfue is the latest influencer to upload a full vlog on X, formerly known as Twitter, as he shared interactions with various other content creators in a video on May 16, 2024.

In the vlog, Tfue and TikToker Bryce Hall were at a blackjack table inside a casino with OTK co-founder Mizkif just two seats away. Hall and Mizkif started going at each other in the clip, with the TikToker going as far as asking for the dealer to remove Mizkif.

“This guy’s a dweeb, he’s never seen this amount of money I’m f*ckin losing,” Bryce Hall said.

Mizkif addressed the “dumb” incident during his broadcast. “Here’s what happened, let me show what happened with Bryce Hall. This is what’s so dumb about the whole thing,” he began.

“Bryce Hall was acting really mean to the lady. Getting super f**king pissed at her… I looked at her and said he was just joking. That’s it.”

He explained that after insulting him, Bryce immediately began telling him to leave the casino because he is a “broke b*tch that can’t afford any of this stuff.”

The clip went viral across social media, prompting Bryce Hall to apologize to Mizkif for his actions.

“I have to address this. I was down about $40k in 2 hours of gambling (already in bad mood), I had no idea who this guy was and he was needling me at the blackjack table while I was losing. I had a few drinks in my system & lack of sleep,” he said in a tweet.

Twitter: Bryce Hall

“I apologized immediately after I cooled down & realized I sounded like a total f**king dick. I’m human & I have emotions and realized I acted irrationally. Mizkif I’m sorry and your next blackjack buy-in is on me.”

Mizkif replied to Bryce’s comment: “I could really use that honestly…” before sharing a link to his stream.

This interaction with Tfue is just the latest confrontation Bryce Hall has had with another influencer. Back in March, Bryce was called out for a boxing match with Taylor Holder — which he quickly agreed to.