EntertainmentTikTok

Bryce Hall apologizes after insulting “dweeb” Mizkif in Tfue casino Vlog

Dylan Horetski
Mizkif Bryce HallTwitch: Mizkif

Bryce Hall apologized after “embarrassing” himself by going off on Mizkif during Tfue’s first-ever vlog on Twitter/X, shouting at him in a casino, eventually leading to Miz being removed.

Streamer Tfue is the latest influencer to upload a full vlog on X, formerly known as Twitter, as he shared interactions with various other content creators in a video on May 16, 2024.

In the vlog, Tfue and TikToker Bryce Hall were at a blackjack table inside a casino with OTK co-founder Mizkif just two seats away. Hall and Mizkif started going at each other in the clip, with the TikToker going as far as asking for the dealer to remove Mizkif.

“This guy’s a dweeb, he’s never seen this amount of money I’m f*ckin losing,” Bryce Hall said.

Mizkif addressed the “dumb” incident during his broadcast. “Here’s what happened, let me show what happened with Bryce Hall. This is what’s so dumb about the whole thing,” he began.

“Bryce Hall was acting really mean to the lady. Getting super f**king pissed at her… I looked at her and said he was just joking. That’s it.”

He explained that after insulting him, Bryce immediately began telling him to leave the casino because he is a “broke b*tch that can’t afford any of this stuff.”

The clip went viral across social media, prompting Bryce Hall to apologize to Mizkif for his actions.

“I have to address this. I was down about $40k in 2 hours of gambling (already in bad mood), I had no idea who this guy was and he was needling me at the blackjack table while I was losing. I had a few drinks in my system & lack of sleep,” he said in a tweet.

Bryce Hall Mizkif ApologyTwitter: Bryce Hall

“I apologized immediately after I cooled down & realized I sounded like a total f**king dick. I’m human & I have emotions and realized I acted irrationally. Mizkif I’m sorry and your next blackjack buy-in is on me.”

Mizkif replied to Bryce’s comment: “I could really use that honestly…” before sharing a link to his stream.

This interaction with Tfue is just the latest confrontation Bryce Hall has had with another influencer. Back in March, Bryce was called out for a boxing match with Taylor Holderwhich he quickly agreed to.

Related Topics

bryce hallMizkif

About The Author

Dylan Horetski

Dylan is a Senior Writer for Dexerto with knowledge in keyboards, headsets, and live streaming hardware. Outside of tech, he knows the latest happenings around Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

keep reading
Mizkif MMA
YouTube
Mizkif reveals plans to run MMA league after ‘doing everything’ on Twitch
Dylan Horetski
Mizkif Just Chatting podcast
YouTube
Mizkif reveals ‘Just Chatting’ podcast after being “denied” by Joe Rogan, Hasan, more
Dylan Horetski
iceposeidon next to mizkif streaming on twitch
Kick
Ice Poseidon reveals he’s banned from Mizkif’s Iron Forge gym
Michael Gwilliam
Streamers Mizkif and Adin Ross sat at desk
Twitch
Mizkif calls Kick a “dying platform” after brief encounter with Adin Ross
Shay Robson
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech