Taika Waititi and Rita Ora married during “intimate” London ceremony

Thor director Taika Waititi and popular British singer Rita Ora have reportedly tied the knot in what one source has described as an “intimate ceremony.”

As first reported by The Sun, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have recently gotten married in London. According to a source who spoke to The Sun, it was a “really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there,” adding that “their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.”

The two stars were first reported to be dating over a year and a half ago when spotted together in Sydney, Australia in May 2021. The two then made their official debut as a couple on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad in August 2021.

Instagram: Rita Ora Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have become a fan-favorite celebrity couple

Since then, the couple has kept their relationship a relatively private affair and are very rarely seen together other than when making public appearances on red carpets or premieres. A source who spoke to The Sun also stated that “despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.

Following the wedding, it is believed that the 31-year-old ‘Anywhere’ singer has changed her surname to Waititi-Ora. Since they began their relationship, the two have become a bit of a power couple in the celebrity sphere.

Rita Ora is one of the UK’s most popular female pop musicians of the past decade. She rose to fame in February 2021 after featuring on DJ Fresh’s single, Hot Right Now. Later that year her debut studio album, Ora, was released and was quick to hit number one in the UK.

Taika Waititi is a New Zealand-born actor and director whose prominence in the film and television world has risen astronomically in the past five years. He is best known for directing the last two solo Thor films, Thor: Ragnorok and Thor: Love and Thunder. As well as his work in the MCU, Waititi has also won an Oscar for best-adapted screenplay for his 2019 film Jojo Rabbit.