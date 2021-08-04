T-Pain explains why he thinks TimTheTatman should host a national TV show

T-Pain thinks Timothy ‘TimTheTatMan’ Betar is one of the most “naturally funny” streamers on Twitch and believes he could “easily” become a successful host on national television with his talents.

T-Pain is a man of many talents. He is a multi-award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. And if that wasn’t impressive enough, he’s also cemented his place as a self-proclaimed “small streamer” on Twitch.

However, despite hilariously roasting TimTheTatMan in the past, he had nothing but kind words to say about him in a recent stream. He explained why he believes Tim has what it takes to become a host on national television.

“Tim has natural streamer energy,” he said, and claimed You don’t need to look far to find many examples. He continued: “TimTheTatMan can easily go and host a TV show [on] national television because he’s naturally funny and doesn’t try to be.”

For that reason, T-Pain believes Tim “has that talent where he can go on any platform and be [himself] and [thrive].” He didn’t suggest which platform, but it is easy to imagine Tim behind the desk a comedy talk show.

T-Pain isn’t the only one to have that view. Tim’s fans always say he’s hilarious without even trying to be, especially when he’s mad. One even claimed he is “the greatest personality on Twitch.”

So, perhaps becoming a host on national television isn’t too far off the mark. But whether Tim would be willing to give it a try is a different story.