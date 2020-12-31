Logo
T Pain goes on hilarious rant over struggle of being a small Twitch streamer

Published: 31/Dec/2020 10:57

by Jacob Hale
T Pain Twitch stream
Twitch: TPAIN

He might be an international artist with some of the biggest hits of the 2000s, but T-Pain has gone on a hilarious rant about the struggles of being a small Twitch streamer, playfully calling out a viewer who said he isn’t actually a small streamer.

T-Pain might be best known for hit singles such as ‘Buy U a Drank’ and ‘Kiss Kiss’ but in recent years he’s taken his efforts to Twitch, broadcasting his music production and occasionally playing a variety of games too to keep fans entertained.

At the tail end of 2020, the artist has been averaging around 1000-2000 viewers per stream which, while a respectable number, barely touches the figures that some of the top names in streaming reach.

That’s exactly what T-Pain argued when someone tried to suggest that he isn’t a small streamer and, while hilarious, he did make a valid point.

T-Pain Twitch stream
Twitch: TPAIN
T-Pain has become known for his epic rap intros on Twitch.

In this funny rant, T-Pain mentioned the likes of xQc, Mizkif and TimTheTatman as ‘big streamers’, saying that he’s “trying to help all of us.”

“xQc just did 90k on a Just Chatting and I’m not a small streamer?” he asked. “I’m with you motherf**ker! I’m trying to help all of us! We not in that bracket!”

That wasn’t all though, as T-Pain used other streamers to exemplify his status. “Mizkif ain’t been on his stream in 10 days, and you b**ches going there with a constant 8000 views, sitting there playing Pokemon without him even being there! And you’re telling me I’m not a small streamer?!”

He finished by mentioning that TimTheTatman “streams at 7am and still gets 38,000 viewers in the first 30 minutes,” and at this point in the rant was completely exasperated at the idea that he isn’t a “small streamer.”

It’s possible to see both sides in this debate: on one hand, T-Pain is very famous in his own right outside of the streaming world, and does get a decent amount of viewers, but when you compare his channel to the names he mentioned, and several others, he’s barely even scratching the surface of what it’s like to be a “big streamer” on Twitch.

Whether or not T-Pain actually qualifies for ‘small streamer’ status isn’t entirely clear, but one thing that is clear is he sees a much higher ceiling for his streams, which can only be a good thing for fans.

xQc apologizes for OfflineTV Rust server bust-up as streamer gets death messages

Published: 31/Dec/2020 10:34 Updated: 31/Dec/2020 10:41

by David Purcell
xqc rust
xQc / Facepunch Studios

OfflineTV xQc

Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has addressed his “competitive” behavior from recent broadcasts on the OfflineTV Rust server, where he was accused of being rude to other streamers and his fans followed up with some heavy messages. 

The Canadian has been wrapped up in several controversies in the recent past, including getting banned on Twitch for stream sniping on Fall Guys during the GlitchCon 2020 Twitch Rivals event in November 2020.

After returning to the streaming website, his channel is back up and running, with his audience enjoying the time he’s spent on Rust. Rust, for those who haven’t seen already, is a survival game that’s actually pretty hot in the streaming community. Thousands of viewers, for example, have been tuning in to see the action daily on OfflineTV’s server.

With xQc getting his hands dirty on December 30, some think he overstepped the mark with comments – and he’s since apologized for the way he was playing.

Rust gameplay
Facepunch Studios
Rust is a multiplayer survival game on PC, where players must survive the wilderness with limited resources.

xQc oversteps the mark in Rust

In a tweet, he said: “The OTV Rust server is too fun, that’s all I think about. My competitiveness overwhelmed me and I was rude to non-PVPers. Tomorrow we’re gonna do better and Team Rocket will take over.”

In one clip, he was seen demanding that a smaller streamer — Ash_on_lol — to “be useful for once and put some f**king wood in the fire place.” She has over 268,000 followers on her channel, and regularly collaborates with other players from OfflineTV.

That comment from xQc didn’t go down too well, as she responded: “Excuse me you f**king pr**k, I’m trying to get your f**king gun back, so don’t be a f**king piece of s**t. Be kind for once, yeah.”

After that interaction, Ash has since revealed she received death messages from xQc fans.

One told her to go kill herself because of what happened in-game, and in response to the whole situation, several people in the chat called for a petition to have xQc kicked from the OTV server altogether.

Whether or not action will be taken on that front remains to be seen. No comments have been released regarding the matter, though shroud has called for his removal during a broadcast, mounting the pressure on a decision to be made.

The former Overwatch pro player is one of the biggest streamers around and will undoubtedly be contributing to the viewership success of the Rust server, but is he taking things too far of late? We’ll have to wait and see.