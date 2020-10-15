TimTheTatman catches T Pain roasting him on Twitch stream - Dexerto

Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar is used to being roasted by his friends on Twitch — but he probably didn’t expect US rapper T-Pain to get in on the action, too, and Tim found the whole ordeal hilarious.

In recent years, T Pain has become more and more of a prominent figure in the Twitch community, regularly getting involved with top streamers and creating some fun content.

He’s also become well-renowned on the platform for his rap intros, dropping some heat as the fans come piling in, but more recently he decided to take some friendly shots at Tim after being hosted by him — and, of course, Tim caught wind of it.

While some big names might not be able to handle the banter all that well, Tim absolutely loves it, and apparently it’s no different when you’re being roasted by a Grammy-winning recording artist, either.

As soon as he switched his stream on, Tim was sent the clip of T-Pain roasting him from when he hosted him the night before, so reacted to it for everyone to see.

“It’s amazing that he goes live so early. Like, before I wake up,” the rapper said. “And every time I click on his sh*t, he’s eating. Just eating some salads. So that’s fine.”

Although it seemed like it was going to end on a positive note, T-Pain continued: “Good job Tim, sticking with the salads. I’m really questioning if they’re salads. He’s always got his food right out of frame… but thank you [for the host], I really appreciate that man.”

Roast starts at 00:18

Obviously, the roast is all in good spirits, and you can see Tim’s reactions varying throughout the clip. He starts off laughing before simply saying “oh come on, bro” as T-Pain speculated about the legitimacy of his salads, but once again finds himself in hysterics as he gets mocked.

There’s definitely no bad blood between the two, and to his credit, T-Pain probably has a lot more in the locker if he really wanted to go in on Tim, but we don’t doubt Tim could give as good as he gets, too.