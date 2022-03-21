Sykkuno slams Twitch streamers who disguise regular streams as subathons

Sykkuno slammed streamers who disguise regular streams with normal sleep intervals as subathons, claiming it’s a means to farm subs and something he would never do to his fans.

Twitch subathons are all the rage these days. Ludwig’s was the most successful one. It drew 283,066 subscribers in April 2021, beating Ninja’s 269,154 subscriber record from three years earlier in April 2018.

Many others have followed, including Emilycc’s, which is still going strong after 134 days — making it the longest one to date.

Though Twitch star Sykkuno claims he’s seen some not-so-genuine ones out there, and he doesn’t like it.

“I am just done with those subathons where you just do a regular stream, then leave your stream on and say you’re sleeping for the next 12 hours, then you just do a regular stream the next day,” he said.

“I’m not going to say specific names or anything, but I’ve seen so many subathons where they just do a regular stream and then they just sleep for 12 hours to 15 hours a day. They’re just farming subs the whole time.”

Sykkuno softened his stance on the issue almost immediately, perhaps in an effort to not rustle any feathers. “There’s nothing wrong with that. At the end of the day, people will only sub if they want to,” he said.

However, he framed it in a different way and admitted it’s something he could never do to his fans. “I can’t do that. It just feels weird to me. I can’t just do regular streams and call it a subathon and just say I’m sleeping.”

The one time Sykkuno ‘accidentally‘ kicked off his own subathon, he changed his Twitch title to ‘LITERAL SCAMATHON’ to make his stance clear for viewers jumping in.