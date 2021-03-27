Ludwig now chasing Ninja's all-time Twitch sub record with subathon - Dexerto

As Ludwig closes in on the halfway mark of his (potential) 31-day subathon, fans are now wondering whether or not he can claim the title of most-subbed Twitch streamer ever by surpassing the impressive record currently held by Ninja.

Already one of the most popular and unique streamers on Twitch, Ludwig Ahgren — simply known as Ludwig by his fans — has captivated the platform for nearly two weeks as his insane subathon continues to drag on.

His idea of a “never-ending” Twitch stream where each sub adds to its total duration has quickly evolved from an interesting concept to a full-blown phenomenon, as Ludwig is now closing in on 12 full days of non-stop streaming, with no end in sight.

Having already acquired more subs than any other creator on Twitch in the last month (with an eye-watering 124,353 subs at the time of writing), many are starting to wonder if Ludwig can beat out Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins as the most-subbed Twitch streamer in the platform’s history.

Back in April of 2018, Blevins set the platform’s record for highest all-time sub count with a jaw-dropping 269,154 active subscriptions. While other streamers like Ranboo and Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek have broken 100k subs in the past, no one has come close to topping Ninja’s record.

On March 22, Ludwig confirmed he had claimed his spot as Twitch’s most-subbed streamer at the time, and said “This was my dream when I first started streaming three years ago.” He also secured his place as the second most-subbed streamer ever, with only Ninja having more subs back in 2018.

BIGGER NUMBER BETTER PERSON I became the most subbed streamer on twitch This was my dream when I first started streaming three years ago Thank you <3 pic.twitter.com/BEmibDllGY — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) March 22, 2021

Ludwig once again ignited the community’s hype around his never-ending stream by announcing a “Double Sub Power Hour” occurring on March 27 at noon (PST). During that hour, each sub will add an additional 20 seconds to the stream timer instead of the typical 10 seconds.

With only 3 subs adding up to another minute of time Ludwig needs to keep his stream online, the timer could easily skyrocket. While Ludwig is still less than halfway to breaking Ninja’s record, this Power Hour will certainly help to boost him towards surpassing Blevins’ 200k+ subcount.

The Twitch community will have to wait and see if he can pull it off, but Ludwig could end up making another mark on the platform’s history by unseating Ninja from his all-time sub count throne after a long, 3-year reign.