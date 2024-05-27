Streamer says ‘Kick’ 1 million times to complete epic 233-hour subathon

Kick streamer ‘ShaktyG’ challenged himself to repeat the word ‘Kick’ a whopping one million times in an epic charity subathon.

Imagine repeating the same word one million times? It sounds ridiculous and time-consuming, but that’s exactly what happened when Kick streamer ‘ShaktyG’ set out to raise money for charity.

After being live for over 233 hours, ShaktyG finally completed his goal, but the journey was not easy, to say the least.

Like most subathons, the timer increases with each sub or follow, but ShaktyG faced a problem after taking 115 hours to get half-way through his goal.

Even though he was only having 3-4 hours of sleep during the challenge, he only had ten hours remaining to say Kick 1M times, so he decided to keep going, even if the countdown hit zero.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, the Kick community came through with a massive boost, giving him more time to complete the challenge as originally intended.

Article continues after ad

Eventually, when all was said and done, he was able to hit 1,432 subs and 2,646 follows. Upon saying the final ‘Kick,’ the streamer was on the verge of tears and was visibly trying to hold back his emotions.

Following the end of the stream, ShaktyG thanked everyone involved for helping him on his quest.

“From fellow streamers raiding and dropping by with words of encouragement, to the Kick staff boosting my reach, and to my parents and girlfriend who even donated because they couldn’t bear to see the countdown timer hit zero! I’m truly blessed to share this moment with you all and am incredibly thankful to be part of this amazing community,” he remarked.

Article continues after ad

“Saying ‘Kick’ a million times was not just about charity; it was a personal challenge to prove to myself that I can achieve anything I set my mind to. No matter how many times I stumble, I’ll always find a way to rise and make you all proud.”

Article continues after ad

The money raised will be donated to the appropriately-named food distribution project ‘Kick out Hunger.’

As for ShaktyG, he’s already excited about what he’ll tackle next and if it’s anything like his ‘Kick’ subathon, expect big things from this up-and-coming content creator.