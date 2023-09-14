Twitch streamer shocked to find 8-year sub who has never said a word

Australian Twitch streamer Mathil called one of his loyal subscribers a “psychopath” after he discovered they had never sent a message, despite being subbed for 8 years.

Twitch subscribers have proven to be as loyal as they come over the years, with the streaming platform’s fanbase being known to regularly watch hours upon hours of content from their favorite streamers.

Dedicated fans have not only been found amongst the largest streamers, such as xQc, Kai Cenat, and IShowSpeed, but also has been typical for smaller creators to have developed passionate communities over time.

Popular streamer Valkyrae has previously expressed how some fans alternatively can take it too far. She directly addressed her viewers over the behavior of some “parasocial” fans, who had been sending harmful messages to her friends.

However, In this case, an extremely loyal subscriber hasn’t even said a word.

During his September 13, Mathil was busy playing Path of Exile, when he noticed a subscriber notification in his chat that announced one of his fans had been subbed for 100 months in a row.

The astounding achievement accumulates to over eight years of them being a sub, where it also can be shown in the clip that the member has been following Mathil since 2014, making it nearly 10 years as a viewer.

He quickly released the user’s account was stated as having 0 messages, which led him to give his opinion on the situation to his viewers.

“Pretty crazy honestly, you know what that’s a psychopath right there, how can you refrain from posting, there are so many occasions where so much sh*t happens where you’re like… must post,” Mathil said.

